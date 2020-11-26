Rabbi: Prophecy Shows Why President Trump Will Yet Prevail

It’s almost as if Rabbi Isser Z. Weisberg has been chosen to unlock Biblical codes related to President Trump, the End of Days and the arrival of Moshiach for our time. Over the past month, Weisberg has uploaded a series of nine short videos on these

topics that have collectively garnered well over 100,000 views.





In his most recent video, titled “Mazel Tov President Donald J Trump on your victory!” Weisberg offers yet another argument for President Trump returning to the White House for a second term, based on Biblical prophecy.

According to Weisberg, President Trump still “needs to publicly acknowledge that the entire Land of Israel and the entire Jerusalem was given to the Jewish people. It is not enough that the US Embassy was moved to the western part of the city.”

Weisberg reports that even former President Obama, who wanted to give control on the Temple Mount to the Muslims, was “okay with Jews retaining the western part of the city because it is actually not even part of Biblical Jerusalem.



“Gog, from the land of Magog, wants to take the real Jerusalem and the holiest site in the world – the Temple Mount – away from the Jews. He wants the Jews to be happy with Mt. Herzl,” Weisberg asserts. Mount Herzl, which contains Israel’s national cemetery, is located in Western Jerusalem.

A Prophetic Hint About Jerusalem and Trump’s Future

At this point in the recorded talk, Weisberg turns his attention to chapter 12 of the Book of Zechariah, which discusses the aftermath of the war of God and Magog.



He focuses listeners’ attention on the end of verse 6, specifically on the idea that Jerusalem will remain on its site in Jerusalem.

In that day, I will make the clans of Yehuda like a flaming brazier among sticks and like a flaming torch among sheaves. They shall devour all the besieging peoples right and left; and Yerushalayim shall continue on its site, in Yerushalayim. Zechariah 12:6

Weisberg asks, “What is he [the prophet Zechariah] talking about? What does it mean it’s going to remain on its site? Is it flying away that God promises that He’s going to hold it in place?



“What the prophet is obviously referring to is the nefarious plan, cooked up by the inventor of modern-day terrorism, Arafat yemach shemo (a Hebrew curse meaning “May his name be erased”) and his progressive enablers, including Obama, to move Jerusalem of the Jews away from its actual site.”



Weaving Biblical prophecy with current events, Weisberg asserts that this is the most important job left to President Trump to complete. “Trump needs to once and for all bury the ridiculous notion that the fictitious Palestinian people, who are simply Arab Muslims from the Middle East, no different from the ones living in Jordan, Syria or Lebanon, are entitled to their own state and that the Jews need to donate it to them from their tiny country.”



A second presidency for Trump will give him time to accomplish this goal, ensuring that Biblical Jerusalem remains in the hands of the Jews. Weisberg also addresses the necessity for President Trump to “completely obliterate” the nuclear capability of Iran.

Will Trump Be The Last US President?

In the balance of the 17-minute video, Weisberg responds to the question of why it’s not feasible for President Trump to simply return to office in four years to complete these tasks. He presents a series of calculations, based on the Bible and rabbinic sources, that all point to the same conclusion – that Moshiach (messiah) is expected to arrive before the next US presidential election.

According to this view, whoever assumes the presidency in January, 2021 may well be the last US president in history.