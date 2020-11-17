‘The Messiah should arrive anytime between September 2021-2022’ Kabalist Rabbi Deducts

Religious man overlooking golden dome of Temple Mount and West Wall most important religious monument for jews and muslim in old town of Jerusalem. (Shutterstock)

The Tzfat-based Rabbi Alon Anava recently shared a calculation that reveals a significant window of opportunity for the imminent arrival of Moshiach (Messiah) and how we should be preparing ourselves for it.

The 50-minute lecture, Is the end of the world near? Torah secret that reveals what’s coming! was published on YouTube a few days ago and, at the time of this writing, has been viewed close to 27,000 times.

When Will Moshiach Come?



First, Anava addresses the common misunderstanding that it’s forbidden to estimate the time of the arrival of Moshiach. He says that this teaching applied 3,000 years ago, when the coming of Moshiach was very far away. “Now that we are very close to Moshiach,” he said, “we’re allowed to calculate.”

Using the Hebrew spelling of the name Adam, which is alef-daled-mem, Anava explained that the Hebrew name Adam is an acronym for Adam, David (as in King David) and Melech haMoshiach (literally the messianic king)

He introduced and elaborated on the teaching that Adam, King David and the Melech haMoshiach share the same soul, according to the kabbalistic (mystical) teaching that souls reincarnate.



The role of King David, he taught, is to connect Adam at the beginning of history with the Messiah at the end of history. King David occupies the exact middle position between Adam and the Messiah. This concept underlies the rather simple mathematical calculation he presented.



In the year 0, Adam was born. David was born in the Hebrew year 2854. Since King David is the middle position between Adam and Moshiach, doubling the year of his birth should tell us when to expect Moshiach.



Multiplying David’s birth year by two gives us 5708, which was 1948 in the Gregorian calendar. Obviously, Moshiach didn’t come in 1948, but something else significant happened in that year.



The modern Jewish State of Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948. In Jewish liturgy, the State of Israel is referred to as reishit tzemichat geuulatenu (the first flowering of our redemption).

Now David the shepherd might have been born in 2854, but he didn’t become David haMelech (King David) until 37 years later. For seven years, he ruled only over the Tribe of Judah from Chevron.





The length of time that David reigned in Chevron over the House of Yehuda was seven years and six months. 2 Samuel 2:11





In the year 2891, at the age of 37, David became the King of Israel, ruling over all 12 Tribes and the entirety of Israel.

All the elders of Yisrael came to the king at Chevron, and King David made a pact with them in Chevron before Hashem. And they anointed David king over Yisrael. 2 Samuel 5:3

Again, if King David is the middle point between Adam and Moshiach and he became the King of Israel in the Hebrew year 2891, we double that year and we get 5782.



The current Hebrew year, 5781, began on Rosh Hashana, September 18-19, 2020. The Hebrew year 5782, when, according to this calculation, Moshiach should arrive, begins on September 6-7, 2021 – less than a year from now.

Preparing For Moshiach

Anava concluded by asserting that the exact date of the arrival of Moshiach is less important than how we prepare. And how does he recommend we prepare? By refraining from lashon hara (literally evil speech, meaning gossip and slander) and by learning as much Torah as possible.

“We are holding right before the end. This is not the time to go into despair. It’s time to say, ‘It’s our last push. We’ve been struggling with this for the last 3,000 years. What’s another half a year or a year? Nothing. It’s the end.



“What we need to increase is joy and happiness, is unity, and increasing in learning Torah and spreading good and kindness.That’s the power.



“We’re literally almost over. Don’t get hiked up by the news, by the media. It’s fake news. Ninety-nine percent of it is fake. It’s nonsense. They don’t even give you the right news. When it comes to Trump or Biden, it’s irrelevant. Hashem (God) decided who is going to win.”

Rather, he advised, “We’re living in the most exciting time in the universe, moments before Moshiach is coming, so take advantage of that. Read ten chapters of Tehillim (Psalms). Do one act of kindness.

“What counts is what you do to spread light into the world, to spread kindness and love and charity. That’s what counts,” he concluded.

