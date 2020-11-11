Time-Frame of Messiah’s Arrival revealed in book of Daniel

Connecting The Election to Redemption

Rabbi Isser Weisberg of Machon Mishne Torah in Lakewood, New Jersey has been making waves recently with a series of YouTube videos connecting the recent US presidential election to geula (redemption).

Weisberg was recently interviewed by radio host Tamar Yonah from Israel News Talk Radio. In that 43-minute interview, Weisberg revealed the timeframe in which Moshiach (Messiah) will come, according to the Book of Daniel.

“I don’t claim I’m a prophet. I don’t speak to God. But I did do an enormous amount of research. I’ve been studying Biblical prophecies for over 30 years,” Weisberg explained to Yonah.



One of the difficulties in understanding Biblical prophecy correctly, according to Weisberg, is that “prophets speak in metaphors,” so the literal meaning of a Biblical prophecy isn’t necessarily the truth. He further elaborated that some prophecies are ambiguous because they could unfold in various ways.



As Israel365 News reported on November 8, Weisberg has openly predicted that the election is far from over and Trump will remain in power. “It seems clear, from all the prophecies, that Donald Trump will be in the White House for another four years,” he stated.

“I worked hard and I put together the puzzle. In the past, my predictions were correct. I predicted the last three elections. I’m pretty confident I got this one right too.”



Toward the end of the interview, he shared another astonishing insight, based on a rather obscure teaching from the Book of Daniel.

The Calculation of When Messiah Will Arrive

“I calculated exactly [by] when Moshiach has to come. The Time of the End was given to the prophet Daniel in the Book of Daniel several times.



“God told Daniel, ‘I’m giving you numbers, but you don’t understand what they are, and I’m not giving you the keys to decipher the code’, but He told him that, at the End of Days, before the Moshiach comes, the keys will be out there and people will be able to decipher it.

“I believe I cracked the code,” he said with confidence.

From the time the regular offering is abolished, and an appalling abomination is set up—it will be a thousand two hundred and ninety days. Happy the one who waits and reaches one thousand three hundred and thirty-five days. Daniel 12:11-12

Weisberg explained that the “appalling abomination” spoken about in the Book of Daniel is the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, which was completed in the year 692. Counting 1290 (a thousand two hundred and ninety) years from the completion of the Dome of the Rock “you get 1982 and the 1335 (one thousand three hundred and thirty-five) ends in 2027. So that’s the window (1982-2027) when the Moshiach has to come.”

Finally, Weisberg connected these two predictions – that President Trump will stay in office to finish the job he started four years ago, and Moshiach will arrive before 2027.



“Whatever has to be accomplished before Moshiach comes has to be done through President Trump. There’s no time for someone else. The deadline of 2027 is set in stone, based again on my understanding, which of course I could be wrong but it seems like I’m not. There’s no other interpretation of those prophecies,” he asserted.

The YouTube video series is called Trump and the Messiah. At press time, one 11-minute video from the series, created after the media began referring to Joe Biden as the President-Elect, called A bump in Trump’s road to victory has been viewed over 17K times.

