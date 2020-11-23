PA Accuses Rabbi Glick of “Storming Temple Mount”

Wafa News and other Palestinian news sources reported that former Likud Knesset Member Rabbi Yehudah Glick had “stormed” Al Aqsa Mosque located on the Temple Mount.

“Jews Storm Al Aqsa”…But Not Really

“Dozens of Jewish settlers stormed the courtyards of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning led by extremist rabbi Yehuda Glick and carried out provocative tours under heavy police protection,” wrote The Palestinian Information Center on Sunday. “Eyewitnesses reported that Jewish settlers performed some religious and Talmudic rituals before they assembled in the eastern region of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Among the offenses listed was the police allowing Jews to visit the site for an extra half-hour on Sunday, from 12:30-2:00 instead of limiting Jewish visitation to the site until 1:30. The Palestinian authorities also accused 28 Jews of breaking into the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Jews are expressly forbidden from entering the Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock located in teh Temple Mount Compound.

On the same day, The Palestinian Information Center reported proudly that “thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque despite strict Israeli measures.” While attributing the “strict Israeli measures” to the “occupation,” the restrictions were, in fact, from the Health Ministry and due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is spreading at a high rate in the Arab sector.

Yet another article in Wafa cited an “escalation against Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Rabbi Glick: “I Storm the Temple Mount Every Sunday”

Rabbi Glick, the man accused of “storming” Al-Aqsa, was surprised to hear of his alleged exploits.

“I ‘storm’ the Temple Mount every Sunday,” Rabbi Glick told Israel365News. “I don’t know why the Arab media thought yesterday was different. Everyone is welcome to join me in ‘storming’ the Temple Mount.”

Rabbi Glick has been misidentified in the past by the left-wing media as “the most dangerous man in the Middle East” due to his advocating universal rights to pray at the Temple Mount. In 2014, Rabbi Glick survived an assassination attempt by a Palestinian who shot the rabbi four times at close range.

“Sunday was one of the quietest, most pleasant days on the Temple Mount,” Rabbi Glick said, noting that the past several months have been exceptionally peaceful at the site that is frequently described as a ‘flashpoint.’ Rabbi Glick noted that since the signing of the Abraham Accords in September, many of the Muslim-Arab Gulf States have been supportive of the call for Jews to be allowed to pray at their holiest site. Earlier this month, a prominent Saudi journalist published an article in which he dispelled the claim that the mosque on the Temple Mount is the Al Aqsa Mosque described in the Koran.

Rabbi Glick founded the Shalom Jerusalem Organization to “redeem the Temple Mount from the Muslim demands for exclusive rights there, ensuring that all religions enjoy total freedom of access to and worship on the Mount, in order to turn the Mount into the prophetic House of Prayer for All Nations and pave the road for the rebuilding of the Third Temple.”