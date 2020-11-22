Trump’s Lawyer on Upcoming Election Fraud Filing: “It will be BIBLICAL”

An election fraud lawsuit to be filed in Georgia will be “shocking,” says President Donald Trump lawyer Jordan Sekulow on Newsmax TV.

When political analyst Mark Halperin and Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt asked another leading member of the Trump legal team Sidney Powell, to comment on the upcoming filing. And although Powell couldn’t comment on the specifics of the filings, she did say that “it will be Biblical.”

Powell did not elaborate, the reference could have been made to the possible earth-shattering justice that can emanate from such a filing.