Newly Elected Anti-Israel Senator Under Investigation for Election Fraud

An investigation was launched into the newly-elected Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) concerning the role he played as board chairman of the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams for her failed bid to win the post of Georgia’s governor in 2018.

Under Georgia election rules, voting registration organizations like the New Georgia Project have to submit completed voter applications within ten days after they are received from the voter. Voting officials allege that during a 2019 registration effort, some 1,268 applications were submitted to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline. Abrams lost the election by 55,000 votes to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who was then Georgia’s secretary of state. Abrams refused to accept the results of the election, claiming voter fraud. Her claim was perpetuated by the Democratic Party by introducing her at the Democratic National Convention as “the governor of Georgia.”

In November, Raffensperger accused the New Georgia Project of sending voter registration applications to people in New York City. It was reported that Nse Ufot, the organization’s CEO, denied the accusation, claiming the organization sent postcards to volunteers who could then mail them to potential Georgia voters with information about how to register online. In December, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.”

Warnock, formerly the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, has long struggled with claims he is anti-Israel and even anti-Semitic. He espouses the two-state solution which calls for the creation of a “Palestinian” state inside the borders of Israel, ethnically cleansed of Jews, and with its capital in Jerusalem. But even more disturbing to Jew and Christian alike (albeit for different reasons) was his description of Jesus in that sermon as “a poor Palestinian prophet.” Warnock also strays from Christian belief in advocating for legalized abortion, declaring himself to be a “pro-choice pastor” and also supports same-sex marriage. he is also a strong supporter of the Nation of Islam and Louis Farrakhan.