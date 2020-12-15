Is Georgia ‘Pastor’ and Democratic Senate candidate Warnock a Closeted Muslim?

Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate from the state of Georgia Jon Ossoff (left) and Rev. Raphael Warnock. Source: Facebook.

Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is currently running as the Democratic candidate for Senate. Warnock has long struggled with claims he is anti-Israel and even anti-Semitic. But recent revelations about Warnock paint a picture of a man for whom there is no struggle; he is absolutely aligned with powers that oppose the existence of a Jewish state and Muslim figures who make unabashedly anti-Semitic statements.

Warnock: Anti-Israel

In a 2018 sermon, after the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Warnock gave a sermon in which he accused Israeli security personnel of shooting innocent Palestinians “like birds of prey. In 2019, Warnock signed a statement about the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories that compared Israel to apartheid and South Africa.

He espouses the two-state solution which calls for the creation of a “Palestinian” state inside the borders of Israel, ethnically cleansed of Jews, and with its capital in Jerusalem.

Though he claims to oppose the anti-Israel Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement, he is supported by many pro-BDS organizations and public figures, as will be illustrated later in this article.

Warnock: Anti-American

Warnock also has many views that seem to contradict American values. In a 2011 sermon, Warnock said, “America, nobody can serve God and the military,”

Not shocked #Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said “You cannot serve God and the military” at the same time. These & even crazier things is what the radicals who control the Democratic party’s activist & small dollar donor base believepic.twitter.com/bQyBuKLwjb — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 18, 2020

“I love this pope. I’m not a Marxist but a know a few Marxists and they’re pretty good people,” Warnock was seen saying in a video excerpt of one of his sermons.

Exclusive Video: Georgia Senate Candidate @ReverendWarnock preaches Marxism, calls Jesus a “poor Palestinian prophet.” pic.twitter.com/6vtfSCTYbX — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 15, 2020

Warnock: Anti-Christian?

But even more disturbing to Jew and Christian alike (albeit for different reasons) was his description of Jesus in that sermon as “a poor Palestinian prophet.” It is unusual for a Christian to make such a claim and many Christians took offense at Warnock’s statement. WND, a Christian news site, stated that according to Christianity, Jesus was the Messiah and not merely a prophet, as Warnock claimed. The pastor’s claim, is, in fact, an iteration of Muslim theology which holds that Jesus, or Issa as he is called in Arabic, was a prophet of Mohammad.

Warnock also strays from Christian belief in advocating for legalized abortion, declaring himself to be a “pro-choice pastor.”

I am a pro-choice pastor. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 9, 2020

He has been endorse by Planned Parenthood and the pro-abortion NARAL.

Warnock has also given sermons praising political achievements advancing same-sex marriages.

Warnock and the Muslim Connection

During a 2013 speech, Warnock praised the Nation of Islam movement as being “important for the development of Black theology.” The Nation of Islam is headed by Louis Farrakhan who openly makes anti-Semitic remarks, referring to Jews as “satanic” and “termites.”

Warnock’s admiration for Islam is reciprocated. The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] plans to hold an election event on Sunday evening promoting Warnock featuring Linda Sarsour, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, all Muslim, all strong and outspoken advocates for BDS, and all known for expressing anti-Israel and anti-Semitic opinions.

Though CAIR claims to be focused on combatting anti-Muslim incidents and sentiment, the Ant-Defamation League (ADL) documented “early connections between some of CAIR’s top leadership and organizations that are or were affiliated with Hamas.”

“In addition, over the years many in CAIR’s leadership have expressed, and in a number of cases continue to express anti-Zionist rhetoric, the ADL wrote. “This has included statements that demonize American supporters of Israel who believe that a connection with Israel is an essential part of their Jewish identity.”