Georgia ‘Pastor’ Running For Senate: Jesus is Palestinian Prophet

On January 5, voters in Georgia will be considering whether Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and a Democrat, should represent them in the Senate. In a video of one of his sermons posted on November 15, he refers to Jesus as a “Palestinian prophet”:’

Warnock: Loves Pope, Marxists, and the “Palestinian Prophet”

“I love this pope. I’m not a Marxist but a know a few Marxists and they’re pretty good people,” Warnock was seen saying in a video excerpt of one of his sermons. “So hard to discover, to hear an authentic vision and voice, of authentic spirituality that gives voice to the least of these and when it shows up people describe it as some strange ideology rather than the vision of that poor Palestinian prophet who said that the spirit of the Lord is on me.”’

Exclusive Video: Georgia Senate Candidate @ReverendWarnock preaches Marxism, calls Jesus a “poor Palestinian prophet.” pic.twitter.com/6vtfSCTYbX — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 15, 2020

It is unusual for a Christian to make such a claim and many Christians took offense at Warnock’s statement. WND, a Christian news site, stated that according to Christianity, Jesus was the Messiah and not merely a prophet, as Warnock claimed. The pastor’s claim, is, in fact, an iteration of Muslim theology which holds that Jesus, or Issa as he is called in Arabic, was a prophet of Mohammad.

In this absurd declaration, Warnock is, intentionally or not, adopting the credo of Yasser Arafat’s adviser Hanan Ashrawi, a Christian, who said in an interview to the Washington Jewish Week on February 22, 2001, that “Jesus was a Palestinian.”

This became the official PLO platform as evidenced by their frequent reference to Jesus as “the first Palestinian martyr” and whose annual Christmas statement reads, “Every Christmas, Palestine celebrates the birth of one of its own: Jesus.”

Anti-Israel

It should be added that he seems to identify with the “Palestinians” on many fronts. In a 2018 sermon, after the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Warnock gave a sermon in which he accused Israeli security personnel of shooting innocent Palestinians “like birds of prey. In 2019, Warnock signed a statement about the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories that compared Israel to apartheid and South Africa.

Warnock has expressed disapproval of the anti-Semitic Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement. He espouses the two-state solution which calls for the creation of a “Palestinian” state inside the borders of Israel, ethnically cleansed of Jews, and with its capital in Jerusalem.

His opponent, Republican Kelly Loeffler, has criticized Warnock for his anti-Israel platform.

.@ReverendWarnock has a long history of anti-Israel extremism. He defended Jeremiah Wright’s anti-Semitic comments. He embraced the anti-Zionist BLM organization. And he thinks Israel is an “oppressive regime” for fighting back against terrorism. https://t.co/QuuoqU9tIT #gapol — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 10, 2020

In the same recent sermon, Warnock praises Marxism, a belief system that rejects all forms of religion. Despite his claim that Marxists are “pretty good people”, socialism, the political manifestation of Marxist beliefs, has been responsible for at least 100 million deaths and immeasurable human suffering in the last century.

Warnock has also declared himself to be a “pro-choice pastor”, meaning that he advocates for abortion.

I am a pro-choice pastor. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 9, 2020