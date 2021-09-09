For first time since Six-Day War: Jordanian soldiers pray, Jews blow shofar on Temple Mount

Share this article











In an unusual move, Israel gave Jordan permission to bury a Jordanian soldier killed in the Six-day War near the Temple Mount’s gate of Mercy on Monday where he fell fighting against Israel during the Six-day War, reports Channel 20.

Monday was the eve of the Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. The following morning, which was still Rosh Hashannah, Jews were allowed to pray Rosh Hashannah services including a Torah scroll and blow a shofar as is commanded for what appears to be the first time ever. The prayer service took place on the Mugrhabi Bridge which is attached to the Temple Mount and is used by Jewish pilgrims and tourists to ascend the holy site.

One of the Jewish worshippers was Josh Wander who told Israel365 News: “I davened in a minyan (prayed in a group of at least ten men) that they allowed (I think for the first time) a Sefer Torah and Shofar on the Mugrabi ramp.”

עוד מחווה של ישראל לעבדללה מלך ירדן.

ישראל אפשרה הבוקר לקבור את החיל הירדני ששרידי גופתו נימצאו בסמוך לגבעת התחמושת להקבר בטקס צבאי, במסמוך לשער הרחמים, לפני כן נערך טקס תפילה בהר הבית כהארון הנושא את שרדי החיל הירדני עטוף בדגל הירדני ! pic.twitter.com/1CGLsTSxKp — מאור צמח-לך ירושלים (@Lachjerusalem) September 6, 2021

Israel allowed Jordan’s King Abdullah to pay tribute to a fallen soldier who fought against Israel to be buried in Jerusalem. The ceremony took place on Monday right before the Jewish new year of Rosh Hashannah. Before burying the soldier near the Gates of Mercy, a prayer service was held on the Temple Mount along with the casket which was draped in the Jordanian flag.

His body was laid to rest near Ammunition Hill, the site of an iconic Six-day War battle which although resulted in the death of 37 IDF paratroopers, was also a key victory in the overall liberation of Jerusalem at that time.

Maor Tzemach, head of the Go Jerusalem organization blasted the development saying: “The tribute that Israel granted the King of Jordan is another failure of the Israeli government.”

“To present the Jordanian soldier that was killed in the battle to free Jerusalem as a hero wrapped in the Jordanian flag is a sign of national failure and our defeat on the Temple Mount.”