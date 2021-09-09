Rabbi Yehudah Glick blows Shofar toward Temple Mount for ‘victory over Satan’

Share this article











Right before the beginning of the Hebrew year of 5782, Rabbi Yehudah Glick, a former Knesset member who survived a 2014 assassination attempt sounded the Shofar from Zion . blowing the Shofar from the Mount of olives facing the Temple Mount.

Facing the holy site, Rabbi Glick declared: “We will blow the shofar of victory, victory of God upon all of his enemies. The victory of Hashem God almighty over the devil, over the Satan, over those who are fighting against his people, over those who are not allowing the Temple Mount to be a house of prayer for all nations.”

Quoting the Book of Isaiah, Rabbi Glick said: “as it says in Isaiah 27 on that day we will blow the great shofar and all the people from afar are going to come and join.”

Rabbi Glick blew several shofars in the direction of the Temple Mount including a ram’s horn as well as that of an ibex. Upon blowing the ram’s horn shofar from the ‘Jacob’s sheep.’ Glick called on viewers to remember the binding of Isaac, or as he called it “the foundation of faith.”