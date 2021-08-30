Is Hurricane Ida divine retribution for Biden’s treatment of Israel?

Share this article











In February 2020, Israel365 News predicted that any attempts by a White House administration to institute an “anti-covenant” policy that divided the land of Israel would inevitably result in a natural catastrophe of historic proportions. That prediction came true this week as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with President Biden for the first time and as Bennett flew home, Hurricane Ida made landfall. This prediction was not the result of prescience or prophecy but is simply the latest in a historical series so compelling that it verges on absolute certainty.

Hurricane Ida

Louisiana is reeling as Ida, now a category four hurricane blasts through with winds up to 150 mph. At least one person has been reported dead, killed by a falling tree in Prairieville near Baton Rouge. The storm has left over one million people, mostly in the New Orleans area, without electricity. Government officials stated it may take several weeks to restore power to all areas. Many roads, including major highways, are closed due to flooding and debris. Some areas are without water following breaks in water mains. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards requested that President Biden declare the storm a major emergency disaster which would activate federal agencies to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

“Hurricane Ida is one of the strongest storms to ever hit Louisiana,” a news release from the governor said. “It is our goal to assist our local agencies and the citizens of the state as quickly as possible, and we have pre-positioned search and rescue teams, boats, and other assets to begin helping people as soon as it is safe.”

Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. told ABC News, “Never seen one like this. Worst storm in our history.” He said the storm waters are over the levees, have destroyed, and have put people in “imminent” danger.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said: “This is going to be much stronger than we usually see and, quite frankly, if you had to draw up the worst possible path for a hurricane in Louisiana, it would be something very, very close to what we’re seeing.”

It was reported that in some places the storm surge could be as high as 16 feet, potentially submerging parts of the low-lying coastline.A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of the state close to the coast.

But it wasn’t so long that the region now being pummeled by the storm’s fury was basking in the limelight. In May, President Biden visited New Orleans to kick off his $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The plan is focused on reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels that many on the left claim create “global warming.”

Bennett brings home Biden’s anti-Covenant demand

Ida is currently tied with Hurricane Laura from last year and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 as the state’s most powerful storm ever. Significantly, Ida made landfall just as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett began his flight back to Jerusalem after his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden. The focus of their meeting was on the existential threat of Iran’s nuclear program that the Biden administration is hoping to rejuvenate through a reinstated Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran. But their discussions also dealt with the future of Judea and Samaria. Biden is dedicated to a “Two-State solution” which would create a Palestinian state similar to Gaza inside of Israel, ethnically cleansed of Jews, with its ethnically cleansed capital in Jerusalem.

As such, Biden is pressuring Israel to inhibit Jews living in the Biblical heartland by advocating a policy of “natural growth” for Jews in Judea and Samaria but not for Arabs. Bennett conceded, advocating for a plan that currently provided for Jews living in 21,500 acres, spread out across just 1.52% of Judea and Samaria. In principle, construction, in accordance with the natural growth of the half a million strong Jewish population, will eventually include around 132,695 acres, or 9.38% of Judea and Samaria, and will include the addition of several thousand new housing units every year.

The Biden administration has already stated its goal of a total freeze on Jewish construction in Judea, Samaria, and the sections of Jerusalem that were illegally occupied by Jodan before 1967. This policy was expressed two weeks ago when the Bennett government walked back its plan to build 3,623 new homes in the Biblical heartland, revising that to 2,200, a reduction of 39%. The restrictions on the ability for Jews to live in Judea and Samaria came at the behest of the Biden administration after complaints from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Significantly, Ida made landfall on Sunday, precisely on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina that catastrophically flooded New Orleans, causing over 1,800 deaths and $125 billion in damage. Katrina hit the US in late August 2005, while the Israeli government was forcibly evicting over 10,000 Jews from their homes in Gush Katif. This marked Katrina’s place in the long line of natural catastrophes that are the road marker for any political agenda that tries to obviate the covenant that ties the Jews to their homeland.

History of “Two-State/Land for Peace” natural catastrophes

Biden received a not-so-subtle hint soon after entering office. Some of his first actions as president set a precedent clearly indicating that the following four years would be difficult for Israel-US relations. His administration reversed many of the pro-Israel policies set in place by the Trump Administration. This distancing from the US’s closest ally was indicated by Biden’s refraining from contacting Prime Minister Netanyahu for over six weeks. This was in direct contradiction to his administration almost immediately reestablishing relations with the Palestinian Authority and restoring aid. The administration announced that they had accepted an invitation to meet with Iran to negotiate a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Given the historical precedents listed below, it should have surprised no one that a polar vortex came sweeping down through the central US, bringing record-breaking cold weather that devastated many regions.

August 2017: The Trump Administration’s Middle East negotiating team, led by Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, visited the region in an attempt to jump-start peace talks. Ten days later, Hurricane Harvey, described as the “worst disaster” in Texan history, made landfall, slamming the Corpus Christi region of Texas with 130 MPH winds and 13-foot storm surges.

June 2016: A summit was held in Paris as a prelude to a multi-national conference that would force Israel to unilaterally accept the two-state solution and create a Palestinian state within its borders. As the delegates left the summit, rain began to fall. Over the next 24 hours, the River Seine rose 20 feet, resulting in the worst flooding Paris has seen in decades.

August 5-13 2015: After announcing the nuclear deal, Iran was hit with an apocalyptic-like heatwave hitting an astounding 164℉. One week later, a significant meteor struck Iran.

April 2008: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, a strong advocate of the anti-Semitic Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement, meets with leaders of Hamas, announcing to the world that the terrorist organization dedicated to killing Jews are “committed to peace.” One year later, he was diagnosed with cancer and melanomas were found in his brain and liver. After only a few months of treatment, the doctors pronounced him cancer-free. Pembrolizumab, a drug developed in Israel, was a key element in his treatment.

2005: Ariel Sharon endorsed the Roadmap for Peace and began plans to remove the Jewish population of Gush Katif from the Gaza Strip. The dismantling of the Jewish settlements was scheduled for August 15th, 2005, the day after Tisha b’Av, the anniversary of both Jewish Temples being destroyed.

This disengagement was due to US pressure. Less than two weeks later, Hurricane Katrina destroyed New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana, leaving thousands of Americans homeless and killing at least 1,833. The damage was estimated at over $108 billion.

In July, one month before the IDF dismantled Gush Katif and evicted almost 9,000 Jews from their homes, Rabbi Yosef Dayan, a member of the nascent Sanhedrin who can trace his lineage back to King David, led a group of ten rabbis in performing an obscure, ancient Kabbalistic ceremony, the Pulsa diNura, on Sharon. The Pulsa diNura invokes the angels of destruction to block heavenly forgiveness of the subject’s sins, causing all the curses named in the Bible to befall him and resulting in his death.

Sharon’s health deteriorated, and by January of that year, he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, entering a vegetative state from which he never recovered.

October 11, 1999: Jewish settlers in 15 West Bank settlements are evicted from their homes. The Dow Jones financial average loses 5.7 percent, in the worst week since October 1989. On October 15, the Dow lost 266 points. A hurricane hits North Carolina. The next morning, October 16, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocks the southwest US in the fifth most powerful earthquake in the 20th century. The earthquake was centered in the California desert and did little damage but was felt in three states.

Arafat and Netanyahu met at the Wye River Plantation in Maryland for five days of intensive talks as part of a continuation of Albright’s plan that would force Israel to give up major areas of Judea and Samaria. On October 17, Hurricane Irene boiled over. Though it never made landfall, the resulting rains and tornados that hit southern Texas caused over $750 million in damage and killed 31 people, affecting a quarter of the state. The storm dissipated as the meeting ended in Maryland. On October 21, Clinton declared the hard-hit areas of Texas a major disaster area.

May 3, 1999: Arafat was scheduled to declare an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. For two days, tornadoes ravaged the center of America, concentrated in Oklahoma and Kansas. 152 tornadoes touched down, causing $1.4 billion in damage, killing 50 and injuring almost 900 people. Arafat’s declaration was postponed to December 1999 at the request of Clinton.

November 30, 1998: Arafat arrived in Washington to meet with Clinton. He proposed a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as the capital and began efforts to raise money. A total of 42 nations agreed to give Arafat $3 billion, with Clinton pledging $400 million and European nations pledging $1.7 billion. On the same day, the Dow Jones average plunged 216 points, and on December 1, the European Market had its worst day in history. Hundreds of billions of dollars of market capitalization were wiped out in the US and Europe.

September 28, 1998: US Secretary of State Madeline Albright gave a press briefing describing the final details of an American brokered agreement between PLO Head Yasser Arafat and Netanyahu. According to the deal, Israel would have been required to give up 13 percent of Judea and Samaria. The same day, Georges, a category 4 hurricane, hit the United States Gulf Coast with winds of 110 mph and gusts of up to 175 mph. In terms of damage, it was the costliest hurricane since Hurricane Andrew, causing $10 billion of damage and killing 604 people.

January 21, 1998: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US President Bill Clinton at the White House and was greeted in an unwelcoming manner. Clinton and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright refused to have lunch with him. It was later that same day that the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke out.

1995: Reneging on his campaign promises just one year before, Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin aligned with his political nemesis, Shimon Peres, and signed the Oslo Accords in 1993, which created the Palestinian National Authority and granted it partial control over parts of the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

Rabbi Dayan also led rabbis in the Pulsa diNura against Rabin a few months before he was assassinated. Rabin was shot and killed in 1995 by Yigal Amir, an extremist who opposed Rabin’s peace initiative and particularly the signing of the Oslo Accords.

January 16, 1994: President Clinton met with Syria’s President Hafez el-Assad in Geneva. They discussed a peace agreement with Israel that included giving up the Golan Heights. Within 24 hours, the powerful Northridge earthquake, which registered a 6.9 on the Richter scale, hit Southern California. The earthquake caused an estimated $20 billion in damage, leaving 57 people killed and over 5,000 injured. The earthquake became the second most destructive natural disaster to hit the United States.

August 23, 1992: The Madrid Conference moved to Washington DC and the peace talks resumed. One day later, Hurricane Andrew, the worst natural disaster recorded in American history, hit Florida, causing an estimated $30 billion in damage and leaving 180,000 homeless across the state.

October 30, 1991: US President George Bush, Sr. opened the Madrid Conference with an expectation that Israel would trade “Land for Peace”. As the conference progressed, what was later called the “Perfect Storm” develops in the North Atlantic, creating the largest waves ever recorded in that region. The storm traveled 1,000 miles from east to west, defying the more natural west \-to-east pattern. One day later, on October 31, the storm struck the New England coast with 35-foot waves crashing into the Walker’s Point home of President Bush in Kennebunkport, South Maine. His home was extensively damaged.

September 1938: Though not connected to the land-for-peace process, divine retribution appeared in modern politics even before the establishment of the state of Israel. In September 1938, Lord Neville Chamberlain met with Adolf Hitler, signing the Munich Agreement intended to appease Nazi expansionism. On September 21, one of the most destructive and powerful hurricanes in recorded history struck Long Island and Southern New England. Killing an estimated 700, the brunt of the storm hit a section of Long Island that was home to the headquarters of the Bund party, the American party that supported the Nazis.