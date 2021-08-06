Aug 06, 2021
Hezbollah fires rocket barrage fired at northern Israel from Lebanon

Terror Watch

Missile strike inside northern Israel 04/08/2021 (Twitter/IDF)

Color Red Sirens sounded in northern Israel as an estimated 10-20 rockets were fired from Lebanon just before 11 AM. Alarms were heard in Ein Quiniyye, Neveh Ativ and Snir, near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon and Syria. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage and the Magen David Adom said it had not been alerted to any injuries. Initial reports claimed that the Iron Dome anti-missile system successfully intercepted a number of the projectiles.

Hezbollah claimed credit for the attack, claiming it fired “dozens of rockets” in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Thursday.

The IDF is responding by artillery targeting Hezbollah military targets in the Har Dov area in Lebanon which was identified as the source of the rocket fire.

On Wednesday, three rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanon. Two rockets hit open areas, while the third fell short of the border. Media reports citing IDF officials suggested that Palestinian factions inside Lebanon may have been responsible for the rocket fire. It is unlikely that a Palestinian group would be able to operate inside Lebanon without the consent or without coordinating with Hezbollah.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as needed.