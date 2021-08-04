Aug 04, 2021
Missiles fired from Lebanon into Israel: IDF responds with artillery fire [Watch]

by | Aug 4, 2021 | IDF

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

Missile strike inside northern Israel 04/08/2021 (Twitter/IDF)

Color Red sirens sounded in northern Israel as three rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon. Two rockets crossed the border, landing inside Israeli territory, while the third remained inside Lebanon. 

Four Israelis were treated for shock and the rockets ignited a fire in a field adjacent to the city of Kiryat Shemona. The mayor of Kiryat Shemon instructed residents to remain close to bomb shelters until further notice.

The IDF responded with artillery fire targeting Hezbollah military targets inside Lebanon. The Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar television station reported that the IDF fired six shells toward areas surrounding the town of Khiam. Media reports citing IDF officials suggested that Palestinian factions inside Lebanon may have been responsible for the rocket fire. It is unlikely that a Palestinian group would be able to operate inside Lebanon without the consent or without coordinating with Hezbollah.

Two weeks ago, two rockets were launched at Israel from Lebanon. During the conflict between Israel and Gaza in May, a number of rockets were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel.

The IDF began a multi-day readiness drill in the sector on Monday night dubbed “Sunbeam.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.