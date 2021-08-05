Floods in China, Germany are pre-Messiah judgment prophesied by Ezekiel, explains mystic rabbi

Share this article











Unprecedented flooding has hit several regions of the world, making even the most unreligious reread the Biblical story of Noah. In Europe, Germany was hardest hit with record-breaking rains and floods that killed at least 170 people. In a separate part of the globe, China was hard-pressed with record-breaking rains causing flooding that overflowed dams and trapped people in subways, killing over 300 people. Over one million people were relocated as a result of the flooding.

Mystic rabbis in Israel shook their heads, rejecting comparisons to the flood of Noah, noting that the flood story culminated in a divine promise that the world will never again face destruction by global flooding. Rabbi Yitzchak Batzri, a noted Kabbalist, suggested that the recent catastrophes had a specific meaning.

“We are currently in the days directly preceding the final redemption,” Rabbi Batzri told Israel365 News. “Before the redemption arrives, everyone, from the individual to entire nations, must be ‘fixed’. You cannot simply sit around waiting for the Messiah and then dance in with guilt on your soul.”

Rabbi Batzri cited a verse in Ezekiel:

I will punish him with pestilence and with bloodshed; and I will pour torrential rain, hailstones, and sulfurous fire upon him and his hordes and the many peoples with him. Ezekiel 38:22

“In the days leading up to the Messiah, that is to say in current times, natural forces will be used to execute judgment,” Rabbi Batzri said. “Judgment is the way to cope with sins, to clear the accounts.”

“Germany still has a huge debt as a nation for what it did to the Jews in the Holocaust. As a nation, they still side with the enemies of Israel which, if they truly understood the horror of their guilt from World War II, they would not do. Since they refuse to repent, a judgment is necessary which is coming precisely as the prophet said, through torrential rain.”

In contrast, China has historically had little if any contact with Jews and Israel.

“China is one of the last nations that refuse to reject idolatry and paganism,” Rabbi Btzri explained. “This is an affront to God, a rebellion against the basic principles of the Torah that Abraham revealed and that the Jewish people represent.”

The rabbi noted that even though Israel itself does not have a clean slate, the Jews have a distinct advantage.

“We have never oppressed another nation,” Rabbi Batzri said. “The people who make this claim today are self-admittedly disconnected from the Bible, the Torah, and God. The nations who bless us will be blessed and the nations who cursed us will be cursed. \”

“As a kingdom of priests and a holy nation, the Jews also know how to repent, doing so every Yom Kippur and during our daily prayers. We have kept the covenant and, God willing, this will be counted in our favor,” Rabbi Btzri concluded.