Unprecedented floods worldwide: ‘Washing away the enemies of Israel before Messiah’

In the last week, heavy rains and flooding have hit separate sections of the globe with disastrous effects.

While some Biblically unsophisticated onlookers associated the flooding with the deluge in the age of Noah, two noted Israeli mystics noted that the floods were, on fact, carrying out a pre-Messiah function that, while it will be massively destructive, will not threaten the entire world.

The rivers of Babylon wreaking vengeance

While massive flooding in Europe last week left more than 150 dead, flooding in numerous other places around the globe that were almost as deadly and equally destructive went largely overlooked.

Two dams in northern China collapsed. The waters of the corresponding reservoirs are flooding nearby towns. Video shows water overtopping one of the dams and minutes later the entire dam is washed away. The damage is catastrophic. July 18, 2021

Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia pic.twitter.com/ST5hnLZ5zy — Things China Doesn’t Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) July 19, 2021

Rabbi Yekutiel Fish, a noted kabbalist from Jerusalem, explained that the Bible explicitly describes God’s promise that He will never again use flooding as a means of destroying the world.

JUST IN – People’s Liberation Army warns Yihetan dam in the center of China “could collapse at any time” after being severely damaged in torrential storms (CNA) pic.twitter.com/hn9u9vh35J — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 20, 2021

“The flooding we are witnessing today is of an entirely different nature,” Rabbi Fish explained. “The flood in the age of Noah was caused by the waters below the ground welling up and overflowing the oceans. What we are seeing now is rivers overflowing.”

The rabbi noted a Midrash pertaining to a verse in Psalms:

By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat, sat and wept, as we thought of Tzion.There on the poplars we hung up our lyres,for our captors asked us there for songs, our tormentors, for amusement, “Sing us one of the songs of Tzion.”How can we sing a song of Hashem on alien soil? Psalms 137:1-5

“According to the Midrash, the rivers that witnessed the cruelty of the haters-of-Zion will also exact punishment for that cruelty, and all the cruelty against the jews since the Babylonian exile.”

He noted that Germany was the hardest hit by the flooding in Europe. He also connected this to recent politics.

“It used to be that anti-Semitism was the primary expression of hatred of God,” Rabbi Fish said. “Since the prophecy of the Children of Jacob returning to Israel came about, The nations express their hatred of the God of Israel by calling for dividing the land, thereby canceling God’s covenant with the Jews, or by making bizarre claims about Jerusalem, saying that it belongs to Arabs that came from Arabia.”

Central #China‘s Henan Province is experiencing floods after being hit by record heavy rains since last Saturday. 5 national meteorological stations broke the historical precipitation record for 3 consecutive days. pic.twitter.com/SggSUoewad — Rita Bai (@RitaBai) July 20, 2021

“These are attempts to return the exile of the Jews which was so painful to the rivers who witnessed the tears of the Jews as they left,” Rabbi Fish said. “Now that we are back in Israel, the same rivers are going to punish the nations while at the same time, fighting against the efforts to resurrect the exile.”

“That is why all these floods came as they did, from rivers and not from oceans, all in the space of two weeks. It is happening now because we are nearly at the end and the people who hate Israel and the God of Israel will not be allowed to benefit from the wondrous times that are about to happen.”

The well of Miriam

Rabbi Nir ben Artzi, a well-known mystic with a large following in Israel, posted a commentary he originally made one year ago. In the commentary, he noted that the miraculous well of Miriam that provided water for the Children of Israel in the desert dried up after the spies spoke ill of the land of Israel.

“To return the waters of life, the Jews have to repent, come close to God, and love the wonderful gift of Israel,” Rabbi ben Artzi wrote. “The coronavirus was brought to teach the Jews to love each other freely in order to bring the Third Temple.”

The rabbi cited Ecclesiastes as a description of current events:

All streams flow into the sea, Yet the sea is never full; To the place [from] which they flow The streams flow back again. Ecclesiastes 1:7

“The waters are doing God’s will in their own way,” Rabbi ben Artzi wrote. “They want Messiah. They are yearning to do their part in bringing the Nation of Israel to redemption, just as the Red Sea did in the Exodus. Those who help Israel are doing the same. Those who do not will be swept away in the waters just like the army of Pharoah.”

Passengers were trapped on a metro line in Zhengzhou, China after downpours hit the city. Rescue efforts have been underway. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/im4nvAfhv0 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 20, 2021

The rabbi had a strong warning for the Jews who remain in exile.

“Take the Torah scrolls from the synagogues and come to Israel now,” he wrote. “The nations who hate God will not be able to touch the Jews in Israel so they will take their hatred out on you.”

Dams breaking, factories exploding in China

Three consecutive days of record rainfall led to massive flooding in China’s Henan Province. In those three days, 25.5 inches fell, the average annual rainfall for the region. On the final day, 18 inches of rain fell in 24-hours. An unbelievable eight inches fell in one hour, more than the region’s average rainfall for the entire month. Meteorologists warn that heavy rainfall will continue is some areas of Henan over the next three days. Two dams failed on Sunday afternoon with disastrous results.

An aluminum alloy plant exploded in a giant fireball on Tuesday after severe flooding in the region caused a breach of the factory walls.

Explosion occurred at a factory on Tuesday in Dengfeng, Central China’s Henan Province, with loud noises and flames. Local emergency management staff have rushed to the scene. No reports of casualties so far: media pic.twitter.com/ceNz6fgQAg — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 20, 2021

In the area of Shandong, the extreme weather brought with it the worst tornado outbreak recorded in over a decade. At least 10 tornadoes were reported, with at least 3 of them violent. The reports are still coming in and the number of reported tornadoes is rising.

At least 10 000 people have been evacuated and an unknown number rescued from raging floodwaters. At least three people have been killed in the city but the death toll is expected to rise. Water and electricity supply has been disrupted in parts of the city. Over 80 bus lines have been suspended, more than 100 temporarily detoured, and the subway service has also been temporarily suspended. The airport in Zhengzhou canceled 260 flights into and out of the city, and local railway authorities also halted or delayed some trains.

Even the capital Beijing, not directly affected by flooding, was brought to a standstill by the worst thunderstorms of the year, leading authorities to issue a stay-at-home order.

Europe: worst natural disaster in history, 150 dead from flooding

This all comes after parts of Europe suffered a bout of deadly flooding last week that killed more than 150 people and injured at least 600 more. Parts of the region registered more than two months’ worth of rain in just 24 or 48 hours. The worst affected areas were in Germany and Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Internet and telephone communications are down, as well as power, gas, and drinking water for millions of residents.

In western Germany, the worst-affected region with rainfall breaking 70-year records, more than 130 people were killed by flooding and mudslides. More than 1,000 people are still missing and many more are trapped in buildings cut off by flooding. This is now considered one of the worst natural disasters in Germany’s history and one of the deadliest flood events in Europe.

Flooding continues in eastern Europe as Poland and Romania were inundated with Hungary being drenched and then pelted with hail.

The flooding will have long-term effects as it washed away infrastructure. Rail travel in Europe is expected to suffer for many years to come.

US: floods wash away cars

And even the United States was not exempt from extreme precipitation. Exceptionally heavy rains in the northeast led to flash flooding in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey last week.

Heavy rain also hit Florida, the Northern Plains to the Upper Midwest, and the New Mexico/southern Arizona region, though no notably disastrous results appeared.

New Zealand: Red warning and 85 mph winds

In another part of the globe, the Marlborough region of New Zealand was hit by its worst flooding in history leading authorities to issue a Red Warning for Heavy Rain. Red Warnings are reserved for the most impactful weather events and are only issued after close consultation with the relevant regional authorities including Council and Civil Defence Emergency Management teams. The flooding was caused by over 18 inches of rain accompanied by heavy winds with gusts of over 85 mph. 900 people from 500 properties across Marlborough had to be evacuated.

Oman: 4 dead

Oman on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula was also hit by heavy rainfall and flooding this week that killed four, including two children, and left several more people missing. Meteorologists said it was unusual for Oman to experience such heavy rain in July. Heavy rains are expected to continue for several days and authorities are asking people to refrain from traveling.

India: Mudslides kill 25, more to come

Heavy rains in the Mumbai region of India led to a series of mudslides on Sunday that killed at least 25 people. Within 24 hours, authorities reported 11 incidents of houses or walls collapsing in the Mumbai area. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the region over the next 4 days.

Japan, Russia, Iran, Turkey, Uzbekistan rained out

Thunderstorms mixed with hail hit Osaka, Japan last Wednesday.

Several roads and an airport were washed out as unusually heavy rains hit the Russian capital of Moscow. The rains were a mixed blessing, bringing respite from a record-breaking heatwave.

At least six people were killed and one went missing after flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rains last week hit Turkey’s Black Sea region.

Heavy rains and mudslides swept away houses in the Jalal-Abad Region of western Kyrgyzstan last week close to the border with Uzbekistan. At least 15 people across the two countries have died as a result.

Severe flooding also hit Lagos, Nigeria last week.

Some 30 cities in 10 provinces of East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Alborz, Kerman, Fars, Sistan and Baluchestan, Semnan, Mazandaran, Hormozgan and Kurdistan were affected by floods and inundations in the last four days.

Catastrophic rain led to flash floods in parts of Iran on Friday.