Right after attacking Israel, Biden vows to give $100 Million to Hezbollah

From left to right: US President Joe Biden, the explosion from a missile fired into Israel byHezbollah on Aug 4, 2021 (courtesy: Shutterstock, Ichud Hatzolah)

Share this article











Right after Lebanon’s ruling party Hezbollah attacked Israel with missiles on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington will pledge close to $100 million in additional “humanitarian aid” to Lebanon reports Reuters.

It should be noted that Lebanon is currently controlled by the Hezbollah terror organization.

Lebanon marked a year since the cataclysmic explosion at Beirut’s port on Wednesday. The iconic event devastated the capital city. Since that historic event, Lebanon has suffered a severe financial depression worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today I’m announcing nearly $100 million in new humanitarian assistance,” Biden said to a UN-sponsored donor conference for Lebanon which was led by France.

“But no amount of outside assistance will ever be enough if Lebanon’s leaders do not commit to do the hard but necessary work of reforming the economy and combating corruption,” he added.

“It’s essential. It has to start now,” Biden said. “There’s no time to waste. You know it. We are there to help if you do it.”

The Biden administration did not specify how the new funding would be spent but Biden did say that it was in addition to $560 million in humanitarian aid earmarked for Lebanon over the past two years.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel365 reported that color Red sirens sounded in northern Israel as three rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon. Two rockets crossed the border, landing inside Israeli territory, while the third remained inside Lebanon.