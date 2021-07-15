Biden is being manipulated and it was Prophesied in the Book of Ezekiel, rabbi reveals

Rabbi Isser Z Weisberg’s latest video reveals that according to the Bible, the war of Gog and Magog against Jerusalem “will have three distinct phases.” Two of which are in the Book of Ezekiel and one in the Book of Zechariah.

A puppet president

He adds that US President Joe Biden isn’t making any of his own decisions but is rather a puppet being manipulated. The rabbi explains that this was prophesied in Ezekiel when referring to the War of Gog and Magog:

I will turn you around and put hooks in your jaws, and lead you out with all your army, horses, and horsemen, all of them clothed in splendor, a vast assembly, all of them with bucklers and shields, wielding swords. (Ezekiel 38:4)

Based on the Talmudic tradition which is mentioned in an ancient midrash (Biblical exegesis by ancient Judaic authorities) Rabbi Weisberg explains that the campaign is referred to as the mesikchta.

Three phases of war The three phases of the siege of Jerusalem are recorded by iconic Bible commentator Meir Leibush ben Yehiel Michel Wisse (Malbim), who Rabbi Weisberg calls “the most important commentaries on the book of the Jewish prophets.” According to Weisberg, the three phases of the War of Gog and Magog occur in chapters 38 and 39 in the Book of Ezekiel. The third can be found in the Book of Zechariah. Obama initiated the first one Rabbi Weisberg says that he believes that the first phase already took place in 2016 when former US President Barak Obama backed UN Resolution 2334. This move suggested that Obama tacitly supported the ‘Palestinian’ strategy of imposing a solution for Israel from the outside, using international organizations and pressure to circumvent the bilateral negotiations agreed to in the Oslo Accords. Rabbi Weisberg interprets this resolution as Obama declaring that the “holy city of Jerusalem, including the Temple Mount, is illegally occupied by the Jews.” Weisberg explains that US President Joe Biden’s current efforts to forge a nuclear deal with Iran represent the second phase of the Bible’s Gog-Magog prophecy (Ezekiel 39) saying; “The brain dead Biden administration is being manipulated into forming an alliance with Iran to facilitate its development of a nuclear weapon which it will most certainly use to threaten Israel.” Demands from Tehran The rabbi emphasizes that Iran will demand that Israel “totally relinquish her control over the Temple Mount and the holy city of Jerusalem” and if Israel refuses, “they will use the bomb. And these crazy fanatics really mean it.” Rabbi Weisberg explains that Biden is not making any decisions on his own but is rather is “being manipulated because that is clearly what the prophet Ezekiel had in mind when he talks about king Gog from the land of Magog being pulled by hooks in his cheeks.” Earlier in July, Israel365 News published another story relating to Rabbi Weisberg’s lectures where he explains how both America and Israel’s corrupt, left-wing governments are a prerequisite to the Messiah’s arrival.