Left-wing governments in Israel, America: ‘A sign of imminent redemption prophesied in Deuteronomy’

In a recent video lecture, Rabbi Isser Weisberg addressed Israel’s newly formed government blasting it as a “real insurrection in contrast to the fictitious one of January 6 which occurred only in the demented minds of the leftist democratic party.”

The reason he makes this claim is because as he puts it: “sixty-five percent of all Israelis preferred a right-wing government led by Netanyahu.” However, since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s New Right party defected to the left, Rabbi Zisser sees no other way to explain the usurpation of the people’s voice than to label it as an ‘insurrection.’

But with all the doom and gloom that goes along with this power-grab, Rabbi Zisser offers a silver lining based on a verse in the Bible. And it is related to the fact that Rabbi Zisser calls those who run the Israeli government as people of Chelm – “a fictitious village of fools.”

“The fact that Israel is governed by the wise men of Chelm is actually a good sign and was prophesied to happen just prior to the redemption in Deuteronomy chapter 32:

For Hashem will vindicate His people And take revenge for His servants, When He sees that their might is gone, And neither bond nor free is left. (Deuteronomy 32:36)

Translating the verse into layman’s terms, the rabbi states: “God will redeem his people when it is clear that they have no one to stand up for them or protect them.”

“When we realize that there is no government in America or in Israel that will stand up for us that is precisely when God will come to our rescue.”

The rabbi also reminded the viewers that just like God fought wars for Israel during the time of Joshua, so too must we rely on his protection today, and not of the elected leaders.

He backed up his argument by quoting Deuteronomy:

It is a land which Hashem your God looks after, on which Hashem your God always keeps His eye, from year’s beginning to year’s end. (Deuteronomy 11:12)

The rabbi concluded with a message of unity for both Jew and Gentile saying:” Jews and gentiles alike we have nothing to fear. may I suggest that we don’t waste too much of our time criticizing the morons who are running the United States and Israel but rather we should spend our time connecting to God through prayer and Torah study and fulfilling his instructions.”

He recommended both Jew and non-Jew alike commit acts of “charity, goodness, and kindness.”