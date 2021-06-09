US: List of Antisemitic incidents over past 24 hours

A hate crime and act of vandalism by antizionist antisemites in California. Manny's, a café, bookshop, and civic events space in San Francisco, is owned by Manny Yekutiel (credit: Twitter)

As Israel365 News closely monitors the new wave of antisemitic attacks plaguing America, the following is a list of several incidents of Jew-hatred that took place across the US.

Tucson, AZ

A Chabad Jewish faith center was vandalized with a swastika and the words “dirty kyke.” Arizona State House representative Alma Hernandez responded to the incident saying: “The amount of Jewish hate isn’t shocking. The silence is.”

Sad to wake up to the news that @Chabad on River was vandalized. When it happens to one, it happens to all of us. The amount of Jewish hate isn’t shocking. The silence is. This is NOT my #Tucson😢 please keep #AZ #Jewish community in your prayers✡️ https://t.co/JqU8hsWuGc pic.twitter.com/UilVnugchc — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez MPH)))🧼🤚🏽 (@almaforarizona) June 8, 2021

Philadelphia, PA

A sign was draped over the bridge of a major Philadelphia artery reading: “Your tax $$ fund Israeli apartheid.”

Disgusting anti-Israeli propaganda spotted in Philly a few minutes ago during the city’s morning commute. Photo credit @scselig pic.twitter.com/GHtPzAgc7V — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) June 8, 2021

San Francisco

During the weekend, Manny’s cafe was targeted for the second time in less than a year. Phrases “Racist pigz,” “Zionist pigz,” and “Free Palestine,” were scrawled on the walls. The cafe is located in the Mission District section of San Francisco, also commonly referred to as “The Mission.” The owner, Manny Yekutiel is Jewish and Israeli. Ironically, his family escaped Muslim persecution in Afghanistan.

Manny’s is a Jewish-owned business in the Mission. Since it opened a few years ago, it’s been targeted. This weekend, Manny’s was vandalized with this antisemitic graffiti. Targeting Jewish businesses is straight up antisemitic. We must speak out & condemn this hate. pic.twitter.com/s0FYfZacZk — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 8, 2021

US

In an unknown location, pro-Palestinian activists were seen harassing Jewish-owned businesses by screaming and intimidating customers.

PSA – Walking into a Jewish owned business and yelling “Free Palestine” will not free Palestine or further your cause. Stop harassing Jews in the diaspora for a conflict happening halfway are the world – it’s disgusting and antisemitic! @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/RQXjBFeVy6 — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) June 8, 2021

Antisemitic incidents have reached unprecedented levels lately in America and worldwide. Many blame the spike in Jew-hatred on the recent fighting between Gaza and Israel in and following the May 2021 Operation ‘Guardians of the Wall’ operation. However, others argue that antisemitism has been a dormant force and that Israel’s defensive battle against the Hamas terror group served as a convenient excuse to begin expressing it openly.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which tracks incidents of anti-Jewish violence and bias, says they saw a 75% increase in anti-Semitism. The agency’s 25 regional offices released the report after Israeli-Arab fighting recently began.

But those are just the incidents that are being reported. Israel365 News recently discovered that antisemitism inside the United States is even more prevalent than the headlines imply. This bombshell development was revealed by Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The majority of antisemitic incidents include assault, vandalism, and harassment.

However, they can also include cyber-bullying. The most daunting example of this phenomenon is the 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, Lily Ebert. Her crime? She wished her TikTok followers a “Good Shabbos” (Good Sabbath), and was responded to with a bombardment of anti-Semitic comments like: ‘Happy Holocaust’, ‘Peace be upon Hitler’, and ‘How are you still alive?’.