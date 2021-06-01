Antisemitism in America: ‘Much worse than what’s being reported’

Antisemitism inside the United States is even more prevalent than the headlines reflect, Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said on Monday.

“It’s worse because the majority of incidents are not reported,” Hoenlein told TOI.

“We get reports all the time of it. I see it not only in my own community but from rabbis who call me and others. And often the police will not classify it as a hate crime because then the FBI has to come in, and the FBI doesn’t necessarily want to because it’s a lot of paperwork et cetera… But they’re encountering more hostility and the vast majority of incidents don’t go reported even though the number of reports is increasing sharply.”

There has been a dramatic jump in antisemitism throughout the United States on the backdrop of the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Notable incidents

As the pro-Palestinian sentiment grows stronger in America and throughout the world, dormant antisemitism appears to be surfacing in many different forms on the streets and even social media.

The most daunting example of this phenomenon is 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, Lily Ebert. Her crime? She wished her TikTok followers a “Good Shabbos” (Good Sabbath), and was responded to with a bombardment of anti-Semitic comments like: ‘Happy Holocaust’, ‘Peace be upon Hitler’, and ‘How are you still alive?’.

LOS ANGELES

An unidentified suspect threw concrete slabs this weekend at the windows of a West LA synagogue and an adjacent kosher restaurant in the heart of LA’s Jewish community.

Security camera footage released to local media by Young Israel of Century City synagogue on Pico Boulevard featured a suspect at about 1 a.m. on Friday throwing a concrete slab at the building.

Also in Los Angeles, two outwardly visibly Jewish kids, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot with paintballs by a man driving his car.

CHICAGO

In the Windy City, “Free Palestine” along with a caricature of a Jewish man with a big nose and what seems to be a devil horn were seen at a local SoulCycle in Chicago.