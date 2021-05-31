Latest list of antisemitic incidents in America, Across Globe

A Swastika and Nazi-Germany era military insignia spray-painted on one of Congregation Shaarey Tefilla's walls in Carmel, Indiana. (Credit: Debby Barton Grant/Facebook)

As the pro-Palestinian sentiment grows stronger in America and throughout the world, dormant antisemitism appears to be surfacing in many different forms on the streets and even social media.

The most daunting example of this phenomenon is 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, Lily Ebert. Her crime? She wished her TikTok followers a “Good Shabbos” (Good Sabbath), and was responded to with a bombardment of anti-Semitic comments like: ‘Happy Holocaust’, ‘Peace be upon Hitler’, and ‘How are you still alive?’.

Los Angeles

An unidentified suspect threw concrete slabs this weekend at the windows of a West LA synagogue and an adjacent kosher restaurant in the heart of LA’s Jewish community.

Security camera footage released to local media by Young Israel of Century City synagogue on Pico Boulevard featured a suspect at about 1 a.m. on Friday throwing a concrete slab at the building.

Also in Los Angeles, two outwardly visibly Jewish kids, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot with paintballs by a man driving his car.

Chicago

In the Windy City, “Free Palestine” along with a caricature of a Jewish man with a big nose and what seems to be a devil horn were seen at a local SoulCycle in Chicago.

South Africa

The antisemitic hate crimes weren’t limited to the US. A notice in a supermarket in Cape Town, South Africa read: ‘Dear customers, In solidarity with the people of Palestine, Clover products will not be available in this store until further notice.’