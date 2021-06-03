Jun 03, 2021
Antisemitism at Harvard: Palestinian flag hung in Jewish club mocking Israeli deaths

by | Jun 3, 2021 | Antisemitism

Enraged at Balaam, Balak struck his hands together. “I called you,” Balak said to Balaam, “to damn my enemies, Numbers 24:10 (The Israel BibleTM)

CAMBRIDGE, MA - MAY 29: Students of Harvard University gather for their graduation ceremonies on Commencement Day on May 29, 2014 in Cambridge, MA. - Image: Shutterstock

At Harvard University, a Palestinian flag was seen zip-tied to the entrance of the school’s Hillel building. On the flag was the words ‘f–k 12’ – an apparent reference to the 12 Israelis killed during the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Hillel is the biggest Jewish campus organization in the world, engaging with college students at over 550 universities internationally.

Harvard’s president Larry Bacow, responded to the incident informing students that although masked, the students were caught on the school’s security cameras and an investigation is underway to catch them the president wrote.

Antisemitic incidents have reached unprecedented levels lately in America and worldwide. Many blame the spike in Jew-hatred on the recent fighting between Gaza and Israel in and following the May 2021 Operation ‘Guardians of the Wall’ operation. However, others argue that antisemitism has been a dormant force and that Israel’s defensive battle against the Hamas terror group served as a convenient excuse to begin expressing it openly.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which tracks incidents of anti-Jewish violence and bias, says they saw a 75% increase in anti-Semitism. The agency’s 25 regional offices released the report after Israeli-Arab fighting recently began.

But those are just the incidents that are being reported. Israel365 News recently discovered that antisemitism inside the United States is even more prevalent than the headlines imply. This bombshell development was revealed by Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The majority of antisemitic incidents include assault, vandalism, and harassment. 

However, they can also include cyber-bullying. The most daunting example of this phenomenon is the 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, Lily Ebert. Her crime? She wished her TikTok followers a “Good Shabbos” (Good Sabbath), and was responded to with a bombardment of anti-Semitic comments like: ‘Happy Holocaust’, ‘Peace be upon Hitler’, and ‘How are you still alive?’.

 

 

 

 

