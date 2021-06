Ottawa: Pro-Palestinain activists hunting Jewish homes, threatening them with demolition orders

the ‘Buycott Palestine” group is searching for homes in Ottawa with mezuzahs on the doorframes. Upon finding them, they are leaving phony demolition notices for the homeowners. The development was reported by ‘Stop Antisemitism’ on Thursday.

The ‘demolition order’ informs them that their “house is scheduled for demolition in the next three days.” The notice then relates the demolition order to the alleged plight of demolition orders that Arabs in Israel encounter.

The Buycott Palestine movement is the other side of the BDS coin. Instead of only boycotting Israel, this movement calls to commercially patronize ‘Palestinian’ products. The only products the group could currently come up with are two date companies featured on their website.

Antisemitic incidents have reached unprecedented levels lately in America and worldwide. Many blame the spike in Jew-hatred on the recent fighting between Gaza and Israel in and following the May 2021 Operation ‘Guardians of the Wall’ operation. However, others argue that antisemitism has been a dormant force and that Israel’s defensive battle against the Hamas terror group served as a convenient excuse to begin expressing it openly.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which tracks incidents of anti-Jewish violence and bias, says they saw a 75% increase in anti-Semitism. The agency’s 25 regional offices released the report after Israeli-Arab fighting recently began.

But those are just the incidents that are being reported. Israel365 News recently discovered that antisemitism inside the United States is even more prevalent than the headlines imply. This bombshell development was revealed by Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The majority of antisemitic incidents include assault, vandalism, and harassment.

However, they can also include cyber-bullying. The most daunting example of this phenomenon is the 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, Lily Ebert. Her crime? She wished her TikTok followers a “Good Shabbos” (Good Sabbath), and was responded to with a bombardment of anti-Semitic comments like: ‘Happy Holocaust’, ‘Peace be upon Hitler’, and ‘How are you still alive?’.