Jerusalem Prayer rally at site of Moloch worship calling on world: No to ‘child sacrifice’ with covid vaccine [Watch]

Jerusalem's 'Valley of Hell' where Canaanites would sacrifice children to Moloch (Click for link to video)

Over a hundred Israelis gathered for a prayer rally in Jerusalem on Thursday asking God to foil an alleged worldwide plot to “sacrifice their children” on the proverbial “altar” of the covid vaccine.

The event took place in the Hinnom Valley (Gehenom) – where Canaanites and wayward Israelites used to sacrifice children to Moloch. The Hinnon Valley is also known as the Gehenom Valley – the Hebrew word for ‘hell.’

That location was chosen because as former Zehut political party member and Knesset candidate Shlomo Gordon said: “We are not interested in sacrificing our children on any altar.”

During the rally, Rappeh political party member Ilana Rachel Daniel told the crowd that being among the minority in Israel not to have gotten inoculated was bot a privilege and a responsibility saying: “It is a gift to be spared the poisons they preach, but it is also an obligation on which to act.”

“This is what God has placed truth in your soul for. To use it to battle for the good because our lives and our future do, finally, depend on it.”

She decried the “gluttonous” world governments should be combatted with those who “seek the light of connecting on the common denominator of what makes us essentially human or what it means to be made in the image of God.”

Daniel also called to “reframe” the divisive narratives that have been “intentionally manufactured” to “serve those who know the way to conquer is to divide us from within.”

Explaining why she chose the Vally of Hell which lies just outside the Old City of Jerusalem, Daniel said: “We chose this location where we overlook Guy Ben Hinom, where King Menashe, an evil king and the longest ruling one, sacrificed children to Moloch.”

“All those with a heart to see know why we are gathered again in this spot today.”

“It has become known to us all that what happens here in Israel, the heart of the world, will come to pass the whole globe over – Only if we allow it”