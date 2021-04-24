At least 36 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted six projectiles on Friday night as at least 36 rockets were fired at southern Israel by Gazan terrorists. Though some rockets landed inside Israeli civilian centers, there were no injuries and only minor damage was reported. It is unclear why the Iron Dome did not deploy to intercept the rockets that hit Jewish communities.

Recap of last night:

🔺 36 rockets fired from Gaza

🔺 6 rocket interceptions by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System

🔺 1000s of Israelis kept awake in fear for their lives And most importantly:

🔺 24/7 protection of Israel — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 24, 2021



Color Red sirens went off on Saturday night as more projectiles were fired at southern Israel.

The IDF responded by launching strikes against Hamas targets

in the early morning hours on Saturday. The IDF stated that the targets included rocket launchers and underground infrastructure. No Hamas casualties were reported.

In response to rockets fired at Israel throughout the night, we just struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza, including:

🎯 underground infrastructure

🎯 rocket launchers Terror targets civilians.

We target terror. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 24, 2021



Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades claimed to have carried out the attacks.

Fatah, formerly the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, is the largest faction of the multi-party Palestine Liberation Organization and the second-largest party in the Palestinian Legislative Council that runs the Palestinian Authority. Fatah is headed by Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the PA.

Abbas addressed the allegedly Jewish group J-Street last Sunday, demanding that the US rescind the 1987 designation of his party as a terrorist organization, saying that this would be the basis for restoring relations between the Palestinians and the US in order to bring “peace and prosperity to the region.”

The Biden administration announced earlier this month their intention of reinstating a total of $235 million to the Palestinian Authority (PA). This was blocked by the GOP. Reinstating the aid, which was cut off by the Trump administration, over concerns that it may violate the Taylor Force Act which prohibits sending aid to the PA while is it giving money to terrorists.

Israel holds Hamas, the duly elected ruling power in Gaza, responsible for any hostilities targeting Israel. Over 19,000 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Jewish communities in Israel since 2001.

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Aviv Kohavi held a situational assessment at IDF HQ to instruct a series of steps for possible responses & prepare in the event of an escalation of the current situation. He has decided to postpone his trip to the US.

The attacks came just a few hours after Hamas held a rally calling for violence against Israel. At the rally, Hamas leaders condemned Arab nations normalizing relations with Israel. The rally was also in response to the Israeli police and security forces controlling Arab riots in Jerusalem on Thursday night.

An assessment of the situation was held by the Chief of General Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, and with the participation of the Deputy Chief of Staff, the Chief of Operations, the Commander of the Southern Command, the Home Front Command, the head of the Intelligence Division and his representatives. The commander of the Central Command, the commander of the navy, the IDF, representatives of the Israel Police, the National Security Council, and other commanders. In assessing the situation, the Chief of Staff instructed a series of possible steps and responses and assessments for escalation. In light of the events and expected developments, the Chief of Staff decided to postpone his trip to the United States at this stage.