Soros-funded “Jewish group” to host Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech regarding the Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), at the Palestinian Authority headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 5, 2020. Photo by Flash90

J Street, a group that claims to be both Jewish and Zionist while advocating anti-Semitic and anti-Israel agendas, proudly announced that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas gave a pre-recorded virtual address to 4,000 attendees at its annual two-day conference on Sunday.

“Just as we engage with a wide range of voices from Israeli politics and civil society, J Street has always seen it as important to also help promote and facilitate a more meaningful dialogue between the American Jewish community and the Palestinian people, including their leadership,” J Street’s president Jeremy Ben-Ami told The Times of Israel. Ami is a former domestic policy adviser in the Clinton Administration.

“We’re pleased to host President Abbas at our conference this year, as the Palestinians seek to move on from the nadir of the Trump era and repair the bilateral relationship with the United States under President Biden,” Ben-Ami added.

In the speech, Abbas thanked President Biden for reinstating aid to the Palestinian Authority which had been cut off by President Trump due to the PA program of compensating terrorists and their families for killing Jews. The Taylor Force Act prohibits giving monetary aid to the Palestinians until they cease these payments.

It should be noted that Abbas’ thesis completed at a Russian university was titled The Connection between the Nazis and the Leaders of the Zionist Movement. Some content of his thesis has been considered as Holocaust denial by some Jewish groups, especially where he disputed the accepted number of Jewish deaths in the Holocaust, setting it at “a few hundred thousand”, and his claim that Zionist agitation had been the cause of the Holocaust.

J Street will also present former President Jimmy Carter with its Tzedek v’Shalom “peacemaker” award for brokering the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace. The award goes to “distinguished individuals who have made critical contributions in their lives to the cause of peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider Middle East,” the release said.

Carter’s stance on Israel has been far more negative since he left the White House. In 2006 he published a book titled “Palestine: Peace not Apartheid” in which he falsely accused Israel of perpetrating apartheid.

In 2008, Soros pledged $750,000 over three years to J Street. J Street concealed this funding for many years until The Washington Times revealed it in 2010.

J Street claims to be pro-Israel but this claim has been challenged. J Street advocates for establishing an Arab political entity inside Israel’s borders ethnically cleansed of Jews with its capital in an exclusively Muslim Jerusalem based on the paradigm used to establish Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Join us at #JStreet2021 where on Sunday afternoon we’ll explore fresh thinking on what a two-state solution looks like. Because J Street is unwavering in our support for two states, we are interested in whether confederation provides a creative way to get there. — Jeremy Ben-Ami (@JeremyBenAmi) April 16, 2021



J Street has hosted anti-Israel speakers like political activist Mustafa Barghouti, a leader in the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement, and Michael Sfard, who promotes lawfare cases against Israeli officials. In 2010, J Street co-sponsored a congressional mission to Israel with Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP) which advocates for BDS. J Street also acts as a focal point for other allegedly Jewish groups that are anti-Israel such as Jewish Voices for Peace, Yesh Din, and Breaking the Silence.