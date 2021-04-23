Biden green-lights federal funding for research using aborted fetal tissue

On Friday, the Biden administration reversed a policy from the Trump administration that restricted funding research using fetal tissue harvested from aborted babies.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which superintends the National Institutes of Health (NIH), announced Friday that it would be revoking the Trump-era requirement that “all research applications for NIH grants and contracts proposing the use of human fetal tissue from elective abortions will be reviewed by an Ethics Advisory Board.”

“Accordingly,” the statement continues, “HHS/NIH will not convene another NIH Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board,” opening a much more liberal space for fetal tissue research by scientific organizations and universities.

Furthermore, a report in the New York Times revealed that scientists who had previously worked with fetal tissue in their research before Trump’s ban, will immediately have their projects “reinstated without further review,” making taxpayer dollars immediately available for fetal tissue purchase and experimentation, as it was in the Obama-era.

As per a policy established by the Trump administration in 2019, the HHS stopped all fetal tissue research at NIH facilities and required non-NIH facilities receiving federal funding to submit proposals for approval by an ethics advisory board, for research using tissue derived from aborted fetuses.

The new policy comes under the auspices of Biden’s newly appointed secretary of health and human services, Xavier Becerra. Mainstream media praised the appointment, lauding Becerra as the first Latino to serve in that position while ignoring his total lack of experience in the field of health. His sole experience relating to public health came when Becerra served as California Attorney General. He made a reputation for aggressively prosecuting and harassing journalists who uncovered ugly truths about the abortion industry including revealing clinics that sold tissue and organs from aborted babies.

Tom McClusky, president of March for Life Action, called the announcement “very disappointing.”

“This type of experimental research is a gross violation of human dignity and is not where the majority of Americans want their tax dollars being spent. The government has no business creating a marketplace for aborted baby body parts,” he said.