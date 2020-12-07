Biden’s Health Czar covered up Abortion Scandals, has no Medical Background

Joe Biden announced his choice to head the Department of Health. Though he has no experience in medicine or public health, the pandemic response. His choice, the current California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, has plenty of experience prosecuting journalists who uncover ugly truths about the abortion industry. In this respect, the appointee will feel right at home running the branch of the federal government in charge of the task force tasked with battling the COVID pandemic which is dominated by advocates for abortion and euthanasia,

Becerra: Career Politician With No Health Experience

While the world is still trying to cope with COVID-19, Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for the White House, announced his choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services, the branch of the federal government in charge of the pandemic response. His choice, the current California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, is being lauded as potentially the first Latino to serve in that position but as a career lawyer and politician, he does not, in fact, have any previous experience in the area of health or medicine. That is, other than his experience as a zealous, perhaps overly zealous, abortion advocate.

A career politician, Becerra served as a California congressman for 20 years. Other than opposing cuts to Medicare, his first venture into health-related issues was his opposition to H.R. 3541, the Prenatal Non-Discrimination Act (PRENDA), which would have imposed civil and criminal penalties on anyone knowingly attempting to perform a sex-selective abortion. The 2012 bill also would have required health care providers to report known or suspected violations to law enforcement, including suspicions about a woman’s motives for seeking an abortion. He was rewarded for his efforts with a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America in 2012.

Overlooks Planned Parenthood Crimes While Prosecuting Whistleblower

But Becerra strived for an even better rating from the pro-abortion crowd by running a vendetta against a journalist who exposed the darker side of the -for-profit abortion industry. In 2015, David Daleiden, an undercover journalist and anti-abortion activist, released videos showing footage of Planned Parenthood officials discussing fees for human fetal tissue and organs. Posing as the representative of Biomax, a biomedical charity he set up and registered as such, he set up meetings with representatives of Planned Parenthood to discuss tissue donation costs. In particular, they were interested in tissue samples acquired from African American patients with sickle-cell anemia.

In 2017, Becerra filed 15 felony charges against Daleiden. Less than one month later, Superior Court Judge Christopher Hite dismissed fourteen of the charges, with leave to amend, on the grounds that they were legally insufficient. Less than two weeks later, Becerra refiled those charges and they are still active. Daleiden is still in a legal battle, fighting the felony charges, and is appealing a civil suit filed by Planned Parenthood in excess of two million dollars.

In April 2016, Kamala Harris, then the California Attorney General, order the Department of Justice served a search warrant on Daleiden, raiding his apartment seized multiple computers, hard drives, documents, cell phones and other matters collected in his research on Planned Parenthood. Harris and later Becerra who continued the prosecution of Daleiden, have faced criticism for selective prosecution, choosing to ignore the evidence Daleiden produced of illegal activities by Planned Parenthood despite later admissions in court by Planned Parenthood officials. Both Becerra and Harris were accused of having a conflict of interest in pursuing the prosecution of Daleiden as they both have a long history of receiving contributions and support from Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion organizations.

Becerra and Kamala Harris Overlook the Sell of Baby Organs

Daleiden responded by enlisting the help of the Thomas Moore Society in suing Planned Parenthood, former California Attorney General and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and current California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in Los Angeles federal court for conspiracy to violate their civil rights under the 1st and 14th amendments, trampling their rights to free speech, freedom of the press, and due process. In their lawsuit, they accuse the defendants of the following:

[They] conspired with abortion leaders to pursue an unconstitutional “content-based” selective, discriminatory enforcement of California’s anti-eavesdropping law to cover up his videotaped findings about the abortion industry’s role in aborted babies’ body parts trafficking, including not only illicit sales (at specimen-based rates, regardless of actual incurred costs) but also alteration of late-term abortion techniques designed to yield a gruesome harvest of premium body parts, even “intact fetuses” often born alive so that whole brains or other sought-after organs could be secured and re-sold at very high prices.

These are not the full extent of his legal activities. In legal circles, Becerra is known as “the man who sued Trump more than anyone else” having brought over 100 cases against the president as the California attorney general. If Biden is declared the winner of the presidential election, Becerra will have to be approved by the senate.

Task Force on Euthanasia

If Biden does become president and Becerra is approved as the head the Department of Health and Human Services, the people tasked with saving the country from the pandemic will be of an interesting breed, having more in common in their approach to ending human life than in saving it. Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, one of the 13 members of the coronavirus task force, authored a book on medical ethics titled The Ends of Human Life in which he advocated for doctors engaging in passive euthanasia. He also called for allocating medical resources according to a decision-making process weighted in favor of “saving the most years of life.”

Dr. Emanuel is not an outlier in Biden’s coronavirus task force. One of the chairmen is Dr. David Kessler, a former FDA commissioner. He is a leader in the hospice movement leader and an advocate for physician-assisted suicide.

It should also be noted that another task force appointee, Dr. Vivek Murthy who, when he served as the Surgeon General from 2014 until 2017, advocated for stricter laws enforcing vaccination of children. In an interview with CNN, he said he was “concerned” that vaccine exemptions for religious and other reasons “in some states is too permissive.”