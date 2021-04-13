Tulsi Gabbard warns: Biden to bring ‘Nuclear Holocaust’ with ‘burning flesh’, A prophecy of Zechariah

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard gave a terrifying warning during an interview on Fox News on Monday, claiming that a war with Russia is currently dangerously close. In the interview, she hinted at the use of nuclear weapons, invoking images that were disturbingly similar to prophetic descriptions of Gog and Magog.

Gabbard warns of war between US and Russia

When asked about the rising conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Gabbard said, “It is moving in a very dangerous direction, and the question for the American people is, ‘Are we willing to go to war with Russia on behalf of Ukraine.”

“We need to understand that such a war will come at a cost beyond anything we can imagine,” Gabbard said.

Her warning carries the weight of experience as Gabbard, a major in the National Guard, was deployed for a 12-month tour in Iraq in 2004 and again in Kuwait from 2008 to 2009. Gabbard is a recipient of the Combat Medical Badge and the Meritorious Service Medal.

“This is not going to be a war of ‘Okay, this is happening to someone else on the other side of the world. This is something that will impact me and you and every single one of your viewers and all of our loved ones.”

“This is a war that is not a game. This is a war in which there are no winners. This is a war in which you’ve got thousands of nuclear weapons that the United States has aimed towards Russia. Russia has thousands of nuclear weapons aimed towards us that could hit any town or city in America in less than 30 minutes and exact a cost on every one of us that would result in excruciating death and suffering beyond comprehension.”

“Flesh being burned from bones”

“Hundreds of millions of people dying and suffering, seeing their flesh being burned from bones. This is something you can’t even really imagine.”

Gabbard may be correct that it would be impossible for the average person to imagine such a scenario however this was clearly described by the Prophet Zechariah in reference to the pre-Messiah War of Gog and Magog:

As for those peoples that warred against Yerushalayim, Hashem will smite them with this plague: Their flesh shall rot away while they stand on their feet; their eyes shall rot away in their sockets; and their tongues shall rot away in their mouths. Zechariah 14:12

Another unique aspect of nuclear war referred to by Gabbard was as being massively destructive while being unnaturally swift in nature, with missiles crossing oceans and continents far faster than even the most advanced warplanes. This too was described by the prophets who described the War of Gog and Magog as being an unusually short war. A tradition from the Vilna Gaon (a prominent 18th century Torah authority) teaches that the war of Gog and Magog will last 12 minutes. According to a 20th-century interpretation, “A third of the world will die, a third will suffer from plague and a third will survive.”

This 18th-century prophecy of a 12-minute war was surprising, as it came several hundred years before the advent of nuclear weapons. Conventional wars necessarily last much longer and such a quick war was inconceivable at the time. Such a short war, possibly a nuclear exchange, may have been hinted at in the Bible.

At eventide behold terror, and before the morning they are not. Isaiah 17:14

Biden escalating tensions

Gabbard insisted that war with Russia should not be considered “for these very reasons; it will bring about the end of the world as we know it.”

Gabbard accused President Biden of escalating tensions with Russia. “If he doesn’t it will not be a question of if we go to war with Russia, if we end up with a nuclear holocaust, but a matter of when…and it could be a lot quicker than any of us imagine.”

Tucker Carlson ended the interview by noting that most of the mainstream media were entirely overlooking this story of conflict.

Worst Russian military buildup since last invasion

Gabbard’s assessment reflects what many close to the conflict already believe as the situation is incendiary with more than 80,000 Russian troops along Ukraine’s eastern border, including tanks, artillery pieces, armored transports, and support vehicles. This goes far beyond a show of force and many fear it is preparation for an invasion.

Russian media warned on Monday that the country is “one step away from war” as anchors referred to Ukraine as a “Nazi” state and played footage of weapons being moved to the border. The Russian government also broadcast a new video of its latest weaponry marking Day of the Air Defence Forces.

Ukrainian presidential spokesman Iuliia Mendel announced that 40,000 troops are now stationed in Crimea with another 40,000 near the Donbass region where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting government forces for years.

President Biden reportedly spent Sunday afternoon in an unscheduled meeting in the Oval Office with his ‘senior team’, according to the White House.

Sunday late afternoon update. Marine stationed at West Wing door for a time. WH aides tell us “The President is meeting with members of his senior team in the Oval Office.” pic.twitter.com/EVgJAwNDJ0 — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) April 11, 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has threatened ‘consequences and costs’ if Russia moves into Ukraine but the US has resorted to actions as well. In an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning, Blinken emphasized his concerns about the situation in Ukraine

“And as we speak right now, I have to tell you I have real concerns about Russia’s actions on the borders of Ukraine,” Blinken said. “There are more Russian forces massed on those borders than at any time since 2014 when Russia first invaded. That’s why we’re in very close contact, in close coordination, with our allies and partners in Europe. All of us share that concern. And President Biden’s been very clear about this. If Russia acts recklessly, or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences.”.

US military reconnaissance planes P-8A Poseidon and Lockheed EP-3E Orion have been spotted over the Black Sea close to Crimea during the weekend. The navy dispatched two destroyers, the USS Donald Kook and the USS Roosevelt, to the Black Sea.

Nuclear war in prophecy

The Propjet Isaiah also hints at a swift and all-encompassing catastrophe similar to nuclear war: modern bomb shelters.

And men shall go into the caves of the rocks, and into the holes of the earth, from before the terror of Hashem, and from the glory of His majesty, when He ariseth to shake mightily the earth. Isaiah 2:19

The Prophet Isaiah goes on to describe with disturbing accuracy nuclear winter, a period of abnormal cold and darkness following a nuclear war, caused by a layer of smoke and dust in the atmosphere blocking the sun’s rays.

For the stars of heaven and the constellations thereof shall not give their light; the sun shall be darkened in his going forth, and the moon shall not cause her light to shine. Isaiah 13:10