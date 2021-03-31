EU Invests over $13M into illegal Muslim land grabs in Israel

New Undercover Report: EU’s Anti-Israel Agenda Exposed

And the Philistines stopped up all the wells which his father’s servants had dug in the days of his father Avraham, filling them with earth. Genesis 26:15

A recently released report exposed European Union funding of illegal “Palestinian” construction in the sections of Judea and Samaria designated for Israeli control.

The Hebrew language documentary reported that the EU has spent approximately three billion Euros in the effort to exert illicit control over areas the Oslo Accords established as under Israeli control. These actions violate international law as well as circumvent any attempts at bilateral negotiations. According to the report, the EU is funneling $952,460 to the Palestinian Authority for new Arab construction in the Old City of Jerusalem and another $778 million for the development of areas around Hebron and Bethlehem. Another $500 million is slated for construction in the Arab city of Ramallah in Samaria.

“Ad Kan”, an Israeli Zionist activist organization, joined with Channel 13 News in the report which sent Tzvi Yehezkeli, a television journalist and documentarian, undercover. Yehezkeli speaks Arabic fluently and is regarded as one of Israel’s leading Arabists. He has gone undercover to produce documentaries on the Muslim Brotherhood in the US and Europe.

“We want to tell you something that you do not know,” the Ad Kan narrator says in the video. “We are at war.”

“In the past year we have infiltrated agents in the Palestinian Authority under false identities and established contacts with EU officials — and what we have discovered is nothing short of shocking.”

“Behind the scenes and behind the back of the State of Israel, what we discovered was the European Union’s ‘Century Project’.”

“We have uncovered a well-oiled machine in which the European Union secretly provides money, people and planning, and legal knowledge to prepare a plan that will isolate Israeli communities in Area C in Judea and Samaria and in Jerusalem, and interrupt a settlement sequence to impose a de facto terrorist state in the heart of Israel”

During the activity we discovered that we are already in the middle of the process; about 100 such plans are gaining ground in the field, unhindered, while completely ignoring the law and the Oslo Accords.

“Never before has there been such blatant interference in the internal affairs of any country in the world by the European Union as there has been in ours, whether in funding anti-Israel organizations or in drawing the borders of the Jewish state.”

Betzalel Smotrich, a Member of Knesset and head of the Religious Zionist Party, warned that “this process is one of the most dramatic and dangerous that is currently taking place under our noses in the state of Israel. Very quickly the results will be irreversible. Rapid, determined and integrated activity is required here – political, enforcement, and Israeli settlement to seize the territory.”

According to data collected by the Regavim, an NGO that combats illegal Arab construction, in 2009 the number of illegal Arab structures in Area C stood at 29,784 covering over 11,000 acres while in 2018 the number doubled, reaching 58,435 structures covering almost 20,000 acres. In the same period of time, Jewish-controlled areas of Area C grew from about 11,000 acres to only 14,000 acres.

This trend is further exacerbated by the use of an Ottoman-era code based on Islamic law that grants land rights based on agricultural use, effectively allowing Arabs to grab land without any claim of legal ownership.

Naomi Kahn, Director of the international division of Regavim,

“The EU has publicly disregarded Israeli jurisdiction for years,” Kahan told Israel365 News. “The EU is working very hard to create a de facto ‘Palestinian’ state in total contravention of international law and the Oslo Accords. They don’t hide it and even make statements describing what they do. This goes beyond aid to the ‘Palestinians’. Their efforts are focused on completely erasing the map of Israel. The EU has even planned Arab towns where Israeli towns already exist.”

“The Israeli government is acting as if this is not happening,” Kahan said. “Even going so far as to knock down any Jewish built houses that are contested.”

Kahan explained the precedent for the EU agenda.

“The EU is continuing the tradition established by the British when they used their mandate to pander to Arab interests and set up Jordan on land that had been designated for the Jewish state,” she explained, noting the precedent.

“They are calling for a return to pre-1967 when Judea and Samaria, which had been designated for Israel, were illegally occupied by Jordan for 19 years in an occupation that nobody except the British recognized,” Kahan said. “This is the EU agenda; to erase Israel from the map.”