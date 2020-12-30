Dec 30, 2020
Regavim: Fighting European Weaponization of Palestinian School Children

Dec 30, 2020

Naomi Kahn, Director of the international division of Rgavim, a pro-settler Israeli NGO that monitors and pursues legal action in the Israeli court system against any construction lacking Israeli permits, talks about the no-win situation Israel faces when the European Union funds schools that intentionally place Palestinian children in danger in order to illegally grab Israeli land.

