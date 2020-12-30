Regavim: Fighting European Weaponization of Palestinian School Children

Naomi Kahn, Director of the international division of Rgavim, a pro-settler Israeli NGO that monitors and pursues legal action in the Israeli court system against any construction lacking Israeli permits, talks about the no-win situation Israel faces when the European Union funds schools that intentionally place Palestinian children in danger in order to illegally grab Israeli land.
Naomi Kahn, Director of the international division of Rgavim, a pro-settler Israeli NGO that monitors and pursues legal action in the Israeli court system against any construction lacking Israeli permits, talks about the no-win situation Israel faces when the European Union funds schools that intentionally place Palestinian children in danger in order to illegally grab Israeli land.