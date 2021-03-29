10,000 Israelis converge on Joshua’s Altar in Response to PA’s destruction Attempts

About a month ago, Israel365 News reported that the outer wall to Joshua’s Altar was breached by Palestinian Authority Arabs.

But the nation of Israel wasn’t about to let that incident go unanswered. That’s why on Monday,10,000 Israeli pilgrims gathered at Joshua’s Altar in the Samarai region near Mt. Ebal on Monday, during the week-long Passover holiday reported Channel 20.

The site was discovered in 1980 by Professor Adam Zertal from the University of Haifa. He was able to date the site to the end of the 13th century BCE and found it to be an unusual ritual site whose dimensions correspond directly with the biblical altar described in the book of Joshua after the victory over Ai.

At that time Yehoshua built a mizbayach to Hashem, the God of Yisrael, on Har Eival, Joshua 8:30

Today, the Samaria Regional Council held a massive gathering at the site including the opening of the Mt Gerizim National Park as well as workshops and guided tours with thousands of participants.

“We’re inviting the entire nation to come and enjoy the national parks, heritage sites, springs and wineries, and nature reserves and enjoy breathtaking views. Samaria is open to everyone and is a 25-minute drive from Tel Aviv” said Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

Regarding the first festival at the site, Dagan added: “They destroy and we build. They try to erase history and we rehabilitate and preserve the world heritage sites and the historic Jewish sites. The thousands who arrived today prove that the Jewish people haven’t forgotten their roots. A nation that remembers their past will have a promising future on all of its lands.”

Other events include a marathon on Friday in memory of Esther Horgen, who was brutally murdered in December by Muhammed Marwah Kabha from the nearby Palestinian town of Jenin, who was lying in ambush waiting for a victim. Muhammed smashed Esther’s head repeatedly with a rock, which he later confessed was revenge for the death of a terrorist who died of cancer while in Israeli custody.