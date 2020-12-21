Samaria: Mother of six Killed by Terrorist

A 52-year-old mother of six from the Samarian village of Tal Menashe was killed by terrorists outside of her town. Ester Horgan h”yd was stoned to death while going on a hike in the Reyhan forest several kilometers from her home on Sunday.

It was then that a terrorist smashed a boulder into her head until she died. Her lifeless body was only discovered 12 hours after the fact. The murder was so gruesome that a media blackout was placed on the details of the incedent.

Horgan left behind a husband and six orphans – two girls and four boys. Her youngest is 13-years old and celebrated his bar mitzvah only 3 months ago.