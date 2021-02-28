Israel Demolishes home of Jordanian Waqf Guard for Harassing Jews on Temple Mount

Illustrative: A masked Palestinian youth flashes the "V" for victory sign near the Dome of the Rock during clashes with Israeli riot police. (Photo: Sliman Khader/Flash 90)

Fadi Ali Oleyyan, the head of the security department of the Jordanian Wakf, was handed a resident a military order for the demolition of his two-story house by Monday of last week, or face high fines and fees. Oleyyana has a track record of harassing Jewish pilgrims and inciting riots against police on the Temple Mount reports Har Habayit News. He lives in a home that was built illegally in the Arab-occupied Issawiya section of Jerusalem.

According to Haaretz reporters Nir Hason and Jackie Churi, a half year ago, a Shabak (GSS) official warned Oleyyan against his behavior cautioning him that if he continued, his home would be demolished.

On Monday, the Jerusalem municipality ordered his home to be demolished on the grounds that it did not have the proper permit. This development comes despite the fact that for a year already, the city halted demolitions of illegal homes in Isawiya because they wanted to rebuild in a different location.

The home was demolished to its foundation under heavy security after an appeal was filed with the Supreme Court. Because his house stood for 12 years untouched while every other house in the neighborhood remained standing, his neighbors claim that the only reason Oleyyan’s home was destroyed was because of his behavior on the Temple Mount.

Most homes in the Arab-occupied eastern section of Jerusalem are built illegally, however, Israeli authorities are often lax in their enforcement of building code.

Last week, Israel365 News reported that the Waqf thwarted the establishment of a vaccine station on the Temple Mount.