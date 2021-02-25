Muslims deny Israel’s attempt to put Vaccine Station on Temple Mount

The Jordanian custodial authority of the Temple Mount, otherwise known as the Waqf, rejected on Wednesday an Israeli request to place a station to administer Pfizer’s corona vaccine on the Temple Mount reports the Kan public broadcasting network.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas backed the Waqf in their rejection of the proposal claiming that it will give Israel a foothold in the Al-Aksa mosque. The Israeli government even said that the paramedics could be exclusively Arab and would dress in civilian clothing and not in the medical uniforms of Israel’s first responders.

The idea for the initiative came about as a result of the images of Muslims praying en masse on the Temple Mount on a weekly basis. Violating regulations. Tens of thousands of Muslims can be seen praying there on any given Friday. The thought was to put a vaccine administration stand inside of an infirmary inside the Al Aksa mosque. But both the Palestinian Authority and the Waqf rejected the proposal.

Earlier this month, Israel365 News reported that Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion warned that he would order the Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount to be closed unless the Muslim residents of East Jerusalem agreed to be vaccinated in more significant numbers.