OU and the Rabbinical Council Join the Call for a Day of Prayer Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Jewish men pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. April 19, 2020. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage throughout the world and within Jewish communities—and especially in light of the new virus variants discovered in the United Kingdom and South Africa—public health guidance dictates continued mask-wearing and social distancing along with vaccination as soon as possible.

The Orthodox Union and the Rabbinical Council of America note that these mitigation efforts against COVID-19 are a halachic responsibility, fulfilling the value of pikuach nefesh—preserving and protecting life.

Along with practical efforts of mitigation, the two Jewish organizations advise that Jews should engage in prayer, both privately and publicly.

In that spirit, the OU and Rabbinical Council of America join the call that was issued on Tuesday by Chief Rabbi David Lau, in consultation with HaGaon Rav Chaim Kanievsky, for a national day of prayer on Jan. 21 (8 Shevat).

But prayers aren’t only directed to healing those who are sick. They’re also being directed towards those who lost their businesses, jobs and livelihood due to the lockdowns.

Because of the lockdown, the unemployment rate in Israel increased a whopping 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Thank G-d, one organization is stepping up to make sure that Israelis who are suffering from food insecurity don’t starve.

Colel Chabad provides food stamps to Israel’s hungry, delivering the vouchers throughout the pandemic. They deliver the sustenance to those who need it most.

Unfortunately, the lockdowns have increased the amount of mouths to feed while decreasing the incoming donations.

Can you help?

If the answer is yes, please donate to Colel Chabad and help feed hungry Israelis. Donate whatever you can to this holy organization today.

Now’s your chance to fight hunger in Israel. Donate to Colel Chabad now.