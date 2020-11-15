Unemployment in Israel Doubles: A Call to Action

An old lady picking up vegetables of the ground in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, September 19, 2014. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Due to the lockdown, the unemployment rate in Israel increased a whopping 17.1% in the second half of September, reports Globes. That’s almost double the 9.7% rate we saw in the first half of that month, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Part of the increase was due to employees who were laid off at the start of the corona crisis and were not actively looking for jobs. At the beginning of the month, 471,100 people were jobless. But, by the second half of the month, unemployment took a sharp increase to 767,400 people unemployed.

Moreover, during the second half of September, 507,000 Israelis were on unpaid leave compared with 158,500 in the first half of the month. The only silver lining was that the number of people categorized as long-term unemployed fell during September.

The massive unemployment is sending many Israeli families into poverty for the first time. These people need food and they need it now. That’s why organizations like Colel Chabad are stepping up for this unprecedented challenge.

The Colel Chabad organization delivers meals to hungry families throughout Israel. They also provide them with meal cards enabling families suffering from food insecurity to purchase the sustenance they so desperately need with dignity.

The problem is that the organization also relies on donations to feed those families. Many previous donors have suddenly found themselves on the receiving end of unemployment for the first time. Colel Chabad’s important work can’t maintain the pace of the newly impoverished families without support – the influx is just too high.

And that’s why they are now looking outward – to friends of Israel throughout the world who don’t want families in the Jewish State to suffer from hunger. That’s why Colel Chabad is seeking donations from friends of Israel – friends like you who don’t want to see Israeli families go hungry.

That’s also why those who believe in Genesis 12:3 are now stepping up to help donate to Colel Chabad.

I will bless those who bless you (Genesis 12:3)

Now is your chance to donate. Help families in Israel eat. Donate to Colel Chabad today.