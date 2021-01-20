Biden Hires Man who identifies as Woman to Manage America’s Health

As Biden selects his staff, it becomes clear that his choices are based on gender, race, or a history of loyalty to the Democratic party. His most recent pick will clearly raise a few eyebrows.

Rachel Levine: Qualified Doctor But Elitist Standards

Rachel Levine, Biden’s newest nomination for his administration as assistant secretary of health, has raised a few eyebrows. If confirmed by the Senate, Levine would be the first openly transgender federal official.

“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic – no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability – and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,” Biden said in a statement. “She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”

Levine, a pediatrician, is serving as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health and was previously the state’s Physician General. In that capacity, Levine oversaw the state’s pandemic response. Levine raised public ire by removing her/his own mother from a personal care home, after creating a policy whereby nursing homes throughout the Commonwealth would readmit residents testing positive for Coronavirus after they were declared healthy enough to leave the hospital.

Contact Tracking, Vaccines, and Mandatory Masks With a $1.9 Trillion Pricetag

Levine also called for the people of Pennsylvania to download contact tracking apps that would track their movements.

If approved, Levine will serve with Biden’s pick for health secretary, Xavier Becerra, overseeing Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan. Becerra has no medical background and as California’s Attorney General, he spent much of his time prosecuting investigative journalists who uncovered ugly truths about the abortion industry. Biden’s plan is to rely heavily on vaccinations and mandated masking.

Jeff Zients was tagged as Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator. Zients also has no medical experience. He is a businessman whose first role in government came in 2009 when President Barack Obama appointed Zients to the newly created position of United States Chief Performance Officer and Deputy Director for Management (DDM) of the Office of Management and Budget. Zients also sat on Facebook’s board of directors in 2018.

It was also announced this week that Dawn O’Connell will serve as senior counselor for coronavirus response to the health and human services secretary. Graduating with a law degree from Tulane University, O’Connell has no medical background aside from her experience as director of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the senior counselor and deputy chief of staff to the Health and Human Services Secretary during the Obama administration.

Born a biological male, Levine was married and fathered two children. Levine transitioned, changing his self-identification from male to female, in 2011, divorcing two years later.

Transgender: Forbidden by Biblical Law

Homosexuality is absolutely proscribed by Torah law based on the torah verse which states unequivocally:

Do not lie with a male as one lies with a woman; it is an abhorrence. Leviticus 18:22

Though this verse has been interpreted by some non-Orthodox opinions to refer to a specific act performed by two men, rabbinic authorities understood the prohibition to include any physical relations between men and lesbian acts.

There are also restrictions on cross-dressing based on the verse in Deuteronomy:

A woman must not put on man’s apparel, nor shall a man wear woman’s clothing; for whoever does these things is abhorrent to Hashem your God. Deuteronomy 22:5