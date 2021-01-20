Same Campaigners hired to Defeat Trump: Now being hired to oust Netanyahu

Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top rival is receiving some help from America ahead of Israel’s March 23 elections.

Gideon Sa’ar, who was at one point Netanyahu’s protégé, hired the four of the founders of the Lincoln Project, which ran a dogged 2020 campaign to help defeat US President Donald Trump.

The hiring was initially reported by Israel’s Channel 12 and was then confirmed by a member of Sa’ar’s campaign team. The campaign official spoke on condition of anonymity due to ongoing internal strategy discussions.

Lincoln Project founders Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, Reed Galen, and Stuart Stevens led much of the effort to dissuade Republicans from Trump’s reelection hopes by focusing on hiss moral leadership and ethics.