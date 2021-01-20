Same Campaigners hired to Defeat Trump: Now being hired to oust Netanyahu
by David Sidman | Jan 20, 2021 | US-Israel Relations
President Trump and PM Netanyahu announce the Deal of Century (screenshot)
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top rival is receiving some help from America ahead of Israel’s March 23 elections.
Gideon Sa’ar, who was at one point Netanyahu’s protégé, hired the four of the founders of the Lincoln Project, which ran a dogged 2020 campaign to help defeat US President Donald Trump.
The hiring was initially reported by Israel’s Channel 12 and was then confirmed by a member of Sa’ar’s campaign team. The campaign official spoke on condition of anonymity due to ongoing internal strategy discussions.
Lincoln Project founders Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, Reed Galen, and Stuart Stevens led much of the effort to dissuade Republicans from Trump’s reelection hopes by focusing on hiss moral leadership and ethics.
Republican political strategists Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson, co-founders of The Lincoln Project (screenshot)
A source close to the campaign reported that the four would probably visit Israel when possible.
The Lincoln Project’s mission statement is to hold public leaders “accountable.”
That mantra matches to Saar’s message as Netanyahu faces corruption charges that his supporters say are concocted.
Saar accuses the Prime Minister of turning the Likud into a means of personal survival during a time when he is set to face trial on corruption charges.
Saar is trying to brand himself an international leader including a fiery interview with CNN in English.
