Jan 20, 2021
Same Campaigners hired to Defeat Trump: Now being hired to oust Netanyahu

by | Jan 20, 2021 | US-Israel Relations

President Trump and PM Netanyahu announce the Deal of Century (screenshot)

Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top rival is receiving some help from America ahead of Israel’s March 23 elections.

Gideon Sa’ar, who was at one point Netanyahu’s protégé, hired the four of the founders of the Lincoln Project, which ran a dogged 2020 campaign to help defeat US President Donald Trump.

