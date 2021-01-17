CNN tries to Silence Israeli politician after Exposing Palestinian Terrorist payments

In a recent interview, veteran CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour hosted Netanyahu’s electoral challenger Gideon Saar CNN International’s nightly interview program on Friday. Saar, who previously served as Israel’s education minister in Netanyahu’s Likud party has formed his own political party ‘New Hope’.

During the interview, Amanpour challenged Saar asking him why Israel didn’t provide the ‘Palestinian’ Authority with corona vaccines before Israelis. Saar responded by reminding Amanpour that if the PA has the funds to pay terrorist salaries, that indicates that they could pay for the vaccines themselves.

At that point Amanpour cut Saar off and interrupted him saying “these are two different issues.” But Saar stood his ground objecting to her attempt at silencing him.

Saar was referring to the infamous ‘pay-to-slay‘ policy of the ‘Palestinian’ Authority whereby Ramallah provides salaries for Arab terrorists who kill Jewish Israelis.