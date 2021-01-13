Biden’s Pick for Justice Dept: Anti-Semitism Based in “Indisputable Fact”

Last week, President-elect Joe Biden nominated Kristen Clarke as his candidate to head the US Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. Though eminently qualified, Clarke has some deeply disturbing views that clearly run contrary to the function she is expected to perform

Clarke: Advocated Black Supremacy

Clarke generated a storm on the Harvard campus by inviting Professor Leonard Jeffries to speak. On Tuesday, Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson who has hosted Clarke on his show several times questioned Biden’s choice. Carlson related an incident that took place in 1994 when Clarke was attending Harvard as an undergraduate and was the president of the Black Students Association. He noted that while attending Harvard as an undergraduate in 1994, Clarke wrote a letter to The Harvard Crimson in her capacity as the president of the Black Students Association to explain her views on race science.

“In large part, students were upset because they felt Jeffries, a well-known anti-Semite, homophobe, and Black supremacist, should not be given the honor of a Harvard forum to spout his bigotry,” The Crimson wrote in response to the lecture. “That aside, Jeffries’ speech prompted discord because of the utterly fictitious nature of his assertions.

“It’s an affront that someone in an academic position should have published a work of racism, even one cloaked in scholarly research. But it’s also sad that a Harvard student would think that one race is genetically superior to others. And it is almost inconceivable that this student would be an elected leader of Black students on campus. Nonetheless, this is the situation with which we are confronted.”

Rather than reject the views expressed by Jeffries, Clarke espoused them wholeheartedly in an article in the Crimson.

“Please use the following theories and observations to assist you in your search for truth regarding the genetic differences between Blacks and whites [sic],” Clarke wrote. “One: Dr Richard King reveals that the core of the human brain is the ‘locus coeruleus,’ which is a structure that is Black, because it contains large amounts of neuro-melanin, which is essential for its operation.

“Two: Black infants sit, crawl and walk sooner than whites [sic]. Three: Carol Barnes notes that human mental processes are controlled by melanin — that same chemical which gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities.

“Four: Some scientists have revealed that most whites [sic] are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcified or non-functioning. Pineal calcification rates with Africans are five to 15 percent [sic], Asians 15 to 25 percent [sic] and Europeans 60 to 80 percent [sic]. This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between blacks and whites [sic].

“Five: Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.”

Anti-Semitic Lecture “Based in Indisputable Fact”

One month later, in her capacity as the head of the student organization, Clarke invited Tony Martin, a Trinidad-born scholar of Africana Studies, to speak on campus. His lecture was widely regarded as explicitly anti-Semitic. This should not have been a surprise as Martin was the author of the self-published book, “The Jewish Onslaught.” In it, Martin chronicled the “escalating Jewish onslaught” against Black people. In his lectures, Martin claimed the Jews played a mahor role in the Atlantic slave trade. He also encouraged his students to read The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, an anti-Semitic manifesto compiled by the Nation of Islam movement. He spent his later years speaking at conferences that advocated Holocaust denial and accused Jews of a conspiracy to stifle free speech.

Clarke defended her choice of speakers by claiming Martin’s assertions about Jews were true. Martin, Clarke told The Harvard Crimson, that “Professor Martin is an intelligent, well-versed black intellectual who bases his information of indisputable fact.”

Last year, Clarke criticized intervention attempting to prevent provable discrimination against Asian students applying to university.

Biden’s Cabinet: Anti-Israel, Soros Funded

So far, at least four senior members of Biden’s cabinet belong to “Foreign Policy for America” (FPA), an exclusive organization proposing radical plans for America.

In addition, Biden nominated Karine Jean-Pierre to be his press secretary. Jean-Pierre has a history rich with anti-Israel positions which include support for the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement which many, including the US State Department, consider is anti-Semitic.

The Job

Biden’s choice is deeply troubling as Clarke’s position will put her in charge of enforcing federal statutes prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, sex, disability, religion, and national origin> If her choice of speakers at Harvard was any indication of how she will administer her position in the incoming administration, Clarke is clearly the wrong choice for the job.

Clarke will be stepping into the position that was recently vacated by Eric Drieband. Under President Trump’s administration, Drieban brought a record number of hate crime prosecutions and a record number of sexual harassment in housing cases. In June, Drieband was the focus of left-wing criticism for a letter he wrote to Montgomery County Maryland executives expressing First Amendment concerns regarding county orders permitting non-socially distanced public protests supporting Black Lives Matter while at the same prohibiting public worship.