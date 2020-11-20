REPORT: Biden’s Israel-Hating Top-Pick for Press Secretary

Several media have reported that the front-runner to be Joe Biden’s press secretary should he enter the White House will be Karine Jean-Pierre who has a history rich with anti-Israel positions which include support for the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement which many, including the US State Department, consider is anti-Semitic.

NBC News’ Geoff Bennett cited “multiple sources” on Wednesday as saying that Karine Jean-Pierre is currently the top candidate for the position of the Whtie House press secretary. Jean-Pierre is the chief of staff for Biden’s running-mate, Kamala Harris and served as a senior advisor to the Biden presidential campaign. She is the senior advisor and national spokeswoman for the George Soros funded MoveOn.org. Jean-Pierre was a vocal supporter of the Democratic boycott of the 2019 annual convention of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

“You cannot call yourself a progressive while continuing to associate yourself with an organization like AIPAC that has often been the antithesis of what it means to be progressive,” Jean-Pierre wrote in Newsweek. She went on to praise the Obama-brokered Iran nuclear deal as a core progressive value. Shockingly, she accused the Israeli Prime Minister of committing war crimes.

“Under his leadership of Israel, according to the United Nations, Israel may have committed war crimes in its attacks on Gazan protesters,” she wrote. She also accused the pro-Israel organization of being racist and “Islamophobic.” She went on to claim that the Trump administration was anti-Semitic.

The choice might prove to be challenging for Biden in other ways. Like Kamala Harris, her current boss, Jean-Pierre she criticized Biden before the Harris-Biden alliance congealed, saying that no one who is “accused of sexual harassment or assault” should run for office, a reference to accusations of sexual assault by Tara Reade. Harris has also called the accusation credible