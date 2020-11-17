Day of Prayer called on Friday for ex-Israeli Spy Jonathan Pollard to come Home to Israel

After 30 years in prison, Jonathan Pollard will be paroled by the US on November 20, 2015. (Photo: Nati Shohat/Flash90)

On Friday, November 20, the restrictions against former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard are scheduled to be lifted. Pollard would like to move to Israel and settle there on Aliyah.

Israeli officials are reportedly looking into the option of asking US President Donald Trump to either commute or pardon the former spy. Meanwhile, Jews worldwide are holding an international day of prayer to help ensure that Pollard is indeed freed from the travel restrictions placed upon him and that he will return to the land of Israel to be with the nation who he saved from a potential WMD attack from Iraq. The day of prayer, which is scheduled to take place on November 20, will also be dedicated to Jonathan’s wife, Esther, who is currently battling cancer.

Below is the flyer for the event:

In 1985, the FBI arrested Pollard, who worked as a U.S. Navy intelligence analyst, on charges of selling classified material to Israel. Pollard pleaded guilty in 1987 to one count of providing defense information to a foreign government. He was then sentenced to life in prison despite agreeing to a plea deal.

Pollard maintains that he did not spy against America, but rather for Israel. He claims that the information that was in his possession was vital for Israel’s security but it was being withheld by the Pentagon. Theis includes intel on Iraqi and Syrian chemical weapons, Soviet arms shipments to Syria, Libyan air defense system, and the Pakistani nuclear bomb project. He is also believed to have provided Israel with satellite photos of the PLO headquarters in Tunis, which Israel utilized to launch airstrikes.

It has often been reported that Pollard’s life sentence was the most severe prison term ever given for spying for an ally,