‘Biden to Bring Noah-like Flood into world’ Rabbi warns

A major rabbi noted the implicit connection between the US elections and the flood of Noah, the connection emphasized by the coincidental and dramatic beginning of the rainy season in Israel. According to the rabbi, the US stands at a crossroads, with one possible path leading to an essential Esau role in the final redemption while the other path leads to a far darker reality.

What’s in a name? Rain of Blessing or a Flood

Rabbi Yoel Schwartz, the head of the Sanhedrin’s Noahide Court and a highly respected Halachic (Torah law) authority, produced a video in which he commented on the divergent possibilities of the US presidential elections.

“The elections were held on the 17th of Cheshvan,” Rabbi Schwartz said. He noted that according to Jewish tradition, rains that caused the flood in the time of Noah began falling on the 17th of Cheshvan. “It was also on that day that here in Israel, the first rains of the season fell in earnest. They should have been rains of blessing but since Biden was elected, these rains became, like the rain on the same day in the time of Noah, a harbinger of the coming flood.”

The rabbi explained that the gematria (Hebrew numerology) of the word for rain (גשם geshem) is 343. The gematria of ‘this is Trump’ (זה טראמפ) equals 342.

“The gematria of ‘flood’(מבול mabool)is 78,” Rabbi Schwartz explained. “The expression ‘Biden arrives’ (בא בידין) equals 79. The two gematrias complete each other. The first is one too few and the second is one too many. They are connected. They are both connected to the rain that fell on election day and to the rain that fell after Noah entered the ark.”

“If Trump is elected, the rains will be a blessing, allowing the fields to flourish and the world will benefit. If Biden is elected, the very same blessings will turn to a flood that destroys the world.”

Democrats: Sins of the Flood Generation

“The Democrats are spreading the very same sins that forced Noah into the ark,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “We can see this because the symbol of these people is the rainbow. This was the sign that was put in the heaven to show that the world will never be destroyed by a flood again. In Jewish tradition, the rainbow represents the male organ and the sins that were done with it that led to the flood. They are flaunting their sins in God’s face, knowing that he will not bring another flood. This is epitomized by the Democrats, beginning with Obama, who allowed men to marry men and also allow abortions, the murder of infants.”

“The question we should be asking is not ‘who won’ but, rather, what will be with America,” Rabbi Schwartz explained. “Does God want America to continue? Through Divine intervention, Trump was able to appoint three judges. Appointing judges is one of the Noahide laws and incumbent upon all mankind but just as important was that the Judges appointed by Trump support the Bible. Biden intends to pervert the courts in contravention of the Noahide requirement to have just courts.”

Trump: Preparing the World for Redemption

“If Trump wins, America will have the merit to continue. The danger is that if America flourishes under Trump, the Jews of America will remain there. But it is important that America continues as it has the function of being the Tikkun (fixing) of Esau in the end-of-days. This is why Trump is blond and why the Republicans are red, like Edom. That is why the gematria of Edom (אדום) is 45, the same as ‘redemption’ (הגאולה geula).”

“There are those that learn that the final redemption will be without the help of any other nation. That is not what I learned. And after I saw everything that Trump did, how he attached himself to Israel as president as well as personally, I realized that this could be him taking part in the redemption. All of the peace agreements moved the world towards God being one.”

The rabbi cited the post-Messianic vision of the Prophet Zechariah.

And Hashem shall be king over all the earth; in that day there shall be one Hashem with one name. Zechariah 14:9

Rabbi Schwartz emphasized that Trump has a hidden merit that enables him to overcome obstacles that would overwhelm others.

“Trump has merit he inherited from his father,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “His father built a synagogue.”