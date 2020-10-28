Rabbi of Noahide Court Warns: A Biden Victory will Spark Gog Magog War

Rabbi Yoel Schwartz, the head of the Sanhedrin’s Noahide Court and a highly respected Halachic (Torah law) authority, produced a video in which he examined the Biblical implications of the US election and support of the president as well.

US Elections: The World in Balance

“Next week, there will be elections in which we can truly say that the fate of the world is in balance,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “According to natural means, Trump should win the elections. He brought America to a place of greatness. Its influence in the world is increased and it has a stronger economy. But the Corona pandemic that struck so many people in the US could be, God forbid, [Trump’s] undoing. It could be that it was only for this reason that the pandemic struck; in order to allow Biden to be victorious even against the laws of nature.”

“What does God want here? Biden will be the continuation of Obama. When considering what that means, there are several points that must be considered. Obama entered the White House on January 20 when all of Israel was reading the section of the Torah called Shemot (the beginning of the book of Exodus).”

Rabbi Schwartz quoted a verse from that section of the Torah which had relevance to Obama.

A new king arose over Egypt who did not know Yosef. Exodus 1:8

“Obama’s first visit to the Mid-East was to Egypt,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “This was exceptional as most presidents before him came to Israel, treating Jews and Arabs equally. Obama passed over Israel. “

The rabbi then cited a verse from Isaiah.

An ox knows its owner, An ass its master’s crib: Yisrael does not know, My people takes no thought. Isaiah 1:3

“In this verse, Jewish tradition teaches that the ox is Christianity and the donkey is Islam,” Rabbi Schwartz explained, citing a verse in Genesis as the source.

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12

Biden: A Continuation of Obama’s Plan to Spark Gog/Magog War Through Iran

Rabbi Schwartz then referred to a verse in Ezekiel that prophesied about the heads of the pre-Messiah war of Gog and Magog.

The word of Hashem came to me:and say: O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him. Thus said Hashem: Lo, I am coming to deal with you, O Gog, chief prince of Meshech and Tubal! Ezekiel 8:2-3

“If we take every seventh letter from the final ‘aleph’ in the word ‘nasi’ (chief, or more accurately, president), it spells out ‘Obama’,” Rabbi Schwartz noted, explaining that Obama made a deal with Iran solely in order to set the power of Iran against Israel.

Biden has openly stated that if elected, it is his intention to reinstate the JCPOA he Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal. The deal, brokered by Obama and signed in 2015, greenlighted Iran’s nuclear and ICBM programs while infusing massive amounts of cash into Iran’s economy. The bulk of the money was used to fund terrorism as part of Iran’s regional expansionism. President Trump took America out of the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against the Iranian regime.

Rabbi Schwartz emphasized that despite outer appearances, the essence of the JCPOA was aimed at Israel.

“The agreement with Iran was signed in Palais Coburg that stands on Herzl Square, named for the founder of modern Zionism.

“If Biden is elected and he revives the Persian Empire, this will lead to a revival of the plans Haman tried to enact,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “This will bring about the War of Gog and Magog whose main purpose is to bring the world to do true repentance.”

Trump Victory: Final Redemption Through Mercy

The rabbi emphasized the if people chose to repent before the war, God will have mercy on mankind and the war will become irrelevant, never having to take place.

“This was the plan of Obama and the plans that stand behind Biden,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “We are already seeing hints of this Iran plan. The fear of Iran is so great that it led to many Gulf Arab nations to put aside their hatred of Israel and to join with us against Iran.”

“If Biden is elected, the United States will be destroyed,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “Perhaps not physically, but its institutions will be torn down. If they return to Hashem, to declare that God is One and His name is One, then this will be a good thing leading to a rebuilding of America to an even greater level. This will be based on an even greater connection with Israel.”

Trump’s Administration of Personal Faith

“In any case, we have to intensify our prayers that God will give us the best president of the United States for the sake of Israel,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “This is clearly Trump. He respects and understands the worth of people of faith and, in particular, has surrounded himself with Torah observant Jews. Not only has he made political moves to connect with Israel but he came to the Western Wall to pray which was a highly personal act of faith. His wife acts in honorable ways and he values his daughter’s Jewish faith. Even Vice President Pence came to pray at the Western Wall when in Israel.”

“The purpose of this administration is clearly to reconnect the American people to their faith in God, which was clearly the opposite of the agenda of the Obama administration. For this reason, it is important to pray that Hashem (God, literally, the name) will open the eyes of the American people so that they can help the world through holiness.

“Of course, whoever gets elected, God’s plan will move forward, but through Biden, it will clearly be via a difficult path fraught with suffering, despair, and shame. The Gematria (Hebrew numerology) of Donald Trump is ‘Moshiach ben David’ (Messiah from the house of David), meaning that he will pave the way for Messiah.”