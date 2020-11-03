Report: Biden Colluding with ‘Palestinians’ to create Terror State inside Israel

Rather than campaign and meet with US voters, Joe Biden has been meeting with representatives of the Palestinians in a clear attempt to revive the grossly misnamed “two-state solution.

REPORT: Biden Meeting With Palestinians

Citing two anonymous senior Palestinian officials, The Media Line, an independent American news agency specializing in coverage of the Middle East, reported on Sunday that Joe Biden, the former vice-president, and current Democratic presidential candidate, has been maintaining direct communications with the Palestinian Authority (PA). The connection was apparently established and maintained via a Palestinian-American businessman.

“Having a dialogue with the Democratic candidate is important to the leadership,” one of the officials told The Media Line. “We want to let Mr. Biden know that we are willing and ready to talk.”

Biden and the Palestinians: Two-State Solution

The second unnamed PA official explained that Biden was pursuing a connection with the Palestinians in order to reinstate plans for a “two-state solution”.

“We are sure that if he wins, he will reassert the US position on the two-state solution and order the PLO office in Washington reopened,” the second PA official told The Media Line.

The two-state solution is a proposal that peaceful coexistence between the Palestinians and Israel can be achieved by creating an unprecedented Palestinian entity within the borders of Israel that has been ethnically cleansed of Jews. The PA insists that such an entity must have its capital in Jerusalem.

Though this “solution” has been pursued unsuccessfully for several decades, President Trump has successfully brokered at least four agreements under the title the Abraham Accords with Muslim and Arab nations normalizing relations with Israel that are not based on the “two-state solution”. Rather, these agreements are based on bilateral economic and social benefits including standing against the common threat of an Iranian threat that was greatly magnified due to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal. The deal, brokered by Obama and signed in 2015, greenlighted Iran’s nuclear and ICBM programs while infusing massive amounts of cash into Iran’s economy. The bulk of the money was used to fund terrorism as part of Iran’s regional expansionism. President Trump took America out of the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against the Iranian regime.

Democrats: the Party of the PLO

Jihad Harb, a political analyst for several Palestinian media outlets, told The Media Line that the Palestinian leadership maintained relations with many Democratic politicians.

“They [Palestinian leaders] definitely want Trump to leave,” Harb explained. “He imposed a set of cruel, unfair, and anti-Palestinian measures, and therefore they prefer Biden, at least because of their experience with him during his years as vice president in the Obama administration.”

“The Palestinians usually prefer the Democrats, and the Palestinian leadership prefers that the president is from the Democratic Party,” he said.

Is Biden Building Negotiating With Foreign Entity?

Official relations between the PA have been seriously curtailed under the Trump administration. When Trump visited Israel in May 2017, Netanyahu showed him videos of PA President Mahmoud Abbas calling for his people to kill Israeli children. Trump was deeply affected and this information affected his subsequent meetings with Abbas. In December, Trump announced his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital which Abbas promptly condemned.

In September, Trump ordered the closure of the PLO mission in Washington after the organization violated its obligation to Congress not to target Israel at the International Criminal Court” (ICC). The Trump administration was obligated by law to close the office once the Palestinians announced their plans to take Israeli officials to the ICC.

On 31 January 2019, the U.S. confirmed it stopped all aid to Palestinians following a request from the Palestinians to do so for fear of future court actions against them as a result of the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act allowing Americans to sue those receiving foreign aid in the US for “acts of war”.

In May of 2020, Mahmoud Abbas declared that the PA was dissolving any agreements or political arrangements it had made with Israel and the US including any security arrangements. This was considered problematic as the Palestinian Authority was created as the result of the Oslo Accords signed with Israel and brokered by the US in 1993.