On National Television, Trump Praises ‘Miracles from God’

On Saturday night, President Trump released a video from Walter Reed Hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19. In the video, the visibly tired President referred to his treatments as “miracles coming down from God.”

President Trump tweeted early Friday that he and the Melania, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. President Trump is 74-years-old and overweight, placing him at high-risk. The announcement comes 32 days before the election.

Transcript of President Trump’s Address

“I want to begin by thanking all of the incredible medical professionals, the doctors, the nurses, everybody at Walter Reed Medical Center – I think it’s the finest in the world – for the incredible job they’ve been doing.

“I came here, I wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me back. I have to get all the way back because we still have to make America great again.

“We’ve done an awfully good job of that but we still have steps to go and I have to finish that job. I’ll be back, I think, I’ll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started, the way we’ve been doing and the kind of numbers we’ve been doing

“We’ve been so proud of it but this was something that’s happened and it was something that happened to millions of people all over the world and I’ve been fighting for them, not just in the US, I’m fighting for them all over the world.

“We’re going to beat the coronavirus or whatever you want to call it and we’re going to beat it soundly.

At this point, the president turned his thoughts to God.

“So many things are happening, if you look at the therapeutics which I’m taking right now some of them and others that are coming out soon that are looking like, frankly they’re miracles, if you want to know the truth. People criticize me when I say that but we have things happening that look like they’re miracles coming down from God so I just want to tell you that I’m starting to feel good.

“I don’t know the next period of a few days, I guess. that’s the real test so we’ll be seeing what happened over those next couple of days

“I just want to be thankful for all the support I’ve seen whether it’s on television, reading about it, most of all I appreciate what’s been said by the American people almost a bipartisan consensus, by the American people. It’s a beautiful thing to see, and I very much appreciate it and I won’t forget it

“I also want to thank the leaders of the world for their condolences and they know what we’re going through. They know what your leader is and what I have to go through.

“But I had no choice because I just didn’t want to stay in the White House. I was given that alternative: stay in the White House, lock yourself in, don’t ever leave, don’t even go to the Oval Office, just stay upstairs and enjoy it. Don’t see people, don’t talk to people, and just be done with it and I can’t do that, I had to be out front and this is America, this is the United States, the greatest country in the world. This is the most powerful country in the world. I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe and just say ‘Hey, whatever happens, happens’. I can’t do that.

“We have to confront problems. As a leader, you have to confront problems. There’s never been a great leader that would have done that.

“So that’s where it is. I’m doing well, I want to thank everybody. Our first lady is doing very well. Melania asked me to say something as to the respect she has for our country, the love that she has for our country. And we are both doing well.

“Melania is really handling it very nicely as you’ve probably read, she is slightly younger than me just a little tiny bit.

“And therefore, we know the disease, we know the situation with age versus younger people and Melania is handling it statistically like it’s supposed to be handled and that makes me very happy and it makes the country very happy but I’m also doing well and I think we’re gonna have a very good result.

“Again, over the next few days we’re gonna probably know for sure so I just want to thank everybody out there, everybody all over the world, specifically the United States – the outpouring of love has been incredible. I will never forget. Thank you very much.

The President’s Treatment

Om Saturday, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said that Trump’s symptoms, including a mild cough, nasal congestion, and fatigue “are now resolving and improving,” and said the president had been fever-free for 24 hours. “He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” said another doctor, Sean Dooley, who said Trump’s heart, kidney, and liver functions were normal and that he was not having trouble breathing or walking around.

Trump is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for several more days while being treated with remdesivir and the experimental drug Regeneron. The president is also taking some supplements: zinc, vitamin D, and melatonin. He’s taking a heartburn drug, famotidine, and a daily aspirin as well.

Prayers for the President

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted out that the president is doing well but still needed prayers.

President @realDonaldTrump “doing very well” at @WRBethesda and @FLOTUS “doing great” convalescing at home. Grateful to God and the incredible medical team caring for our friends. Keep those prayers coming America! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 3, 2020

In Jewish tradition, prayers for recovery and Divine mercy are said in the name of the mother of the supplicant. In the case of the president, the prayers would be for Donald, the son of Mary Anne. Melania’s mother’s name is Amilja.

What His Illness Means for the Transfer of Power and the Election

It is fervently hoped that the president and First Lady will make a complete and swift recovery but should the president become incapacitated and unable to perform his duties, 25th Amendment states that the vice president should replace the commander-in-chief. If the VP is also unable to assume control, the powers are then delegated to the Speaker of the House, in this case, Nancy Pelosi. If it becomes clear that the president is unable to take office should the Republican party win the election, the 168 members of the republican national committee would meet and vote to pick a replacement to run on their party’s ticket. The rules require all members – three from each state and three from six territories – to cast the same number of votes they were entitled to cast the national convention. If members of a given state fail to unanimously agree on the casting of votes, they would then divide it equally and cast a third of those votes. This would be unprecedented as no presidential candidate of either party has ever died or withdrawn before an election.

President Trump and the Messiah from the House of David

It is interesting to note that in Hebrew, the gematria (Hebrew numerology) of Donald Trump’s (דונלד טראמפ) equals 424 – which is also the numerical equivalent of ‘Moshiach for the House of David’ (משיח בן דוד). Trump was often compared to Persian King Cyrus who facilitated the construction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. Cyrus was the only non-Jewish leader to be referred to in the Bible as Moshiach, literally ‘His anointed one’. The word for ‘anointed one’ in Hebrew is ‘Moshiach’ (משיח).

