CALL TO PRAYER: Trump and Melania Diagnosed with COVID-19

President Trump tweeted early Friday that he and the Melania, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. President Trump is 74-years-old and overweight, placing him at high-risk. The announcement comes 32 days before the election.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week. The First Lady tweeted that she and her husband were “feeling good.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

In Jewish tradition, prayers for recovery and Divine mercy are said in the name of the mother of the supplicant. In the case of the president, the prayers would be for Donald, the son of Mary Anne.

It is interesting to note that in Hebrew, the gematria (Hebrew numerology) of Donald Trump’s (דונלד טראמפ) equals 424 – which is also the numerical equivalent of ‘Moshiach for the House of David’ (משיח בן דוד). Trump was often compared to Persian King Cyrus who facilitated the construction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. Cyrus was the only non-Jewish leader to be referred to in the Bible as Moshiach, literally ‘His anointed one’. The word for ‘anointed one’ in Hebrew is ‘Moshiach’ (משיח).

At the same time, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the most prominent rabbis of this generation who has recently begun preaching that the Messiah is imminent, was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Rabbi KIanievsky is 92-years-old.

The next debate between the two presidential candidates is scheduled for October 15 and it appears that the president will still be in quarantine. Extreme left-wing activist Linda Sarsour commented on the president’s diagnosis by Twitter:

Seems like someone don’t wanna go back to the debate stage. 🤔🤔 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 2, 2020

