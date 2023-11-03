Yishai Fleisher Show: Col. Kemp states “Civilization hinges on Israel defeating Iran”

Colonel Richard Kemp is in Israel, joins Yishai, and makes the case that civilization itself hinges on Israel defeating Iran and its proxies.
Colonel Richard Kemp is in Israel, joins Yishai, and makes the case that civilization itself hinges on Israel defeating Iran and its proxies.
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .