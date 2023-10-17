Will ISRAEL’s WAR With HAMAS Turn Into World War III?

Israel is about to launch a massive ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, to wipe out the terror organization of Hamas who killed 1,400 Israelis in a brutal massacre last week. Israel is also being threatened on their northern border by the Iranian proxy Hezbollah. Israel is preparing for a full-scale war with Hezbollah as well. Inside Judea and Samaria, Israel is threatened by the four or five terror organizations that operate in these Palestinian towns. The US has brought two aircraft carriers into the Mediterranean in the attempt to deter Hezbollah and Iran from attacking Israel. Will this turn into a massive middle eastern war?